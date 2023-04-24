The many weaknesses of the Chinese economy

A major weakness for the economy of China is centralized planning by its communist party, such as the one-child policy and “four modernizations” in 1978 which led to short term prosperity and an industrialized China, but also led to environmental degradation, income inequality, and corruption.

There are other central planning failures such as its high-speed rail system which by the end of September 2021 was losing over $830 billion. Real estate was another area of failure, with dozens of ghost cities built for thousands of people with no occupants. The real estate bubble which burst bankrupting giants such as Evergrande and other real estate companies is another failure of central planning since the only form of ownership of private property by law permitted for citizens is real estate such as apartments leased for 70 years and subject to renewal.

The major problem for the Chinese economy is the authoritarian ruling style of the CCP or the Chinese Communist Party. Since dissent is not tolerated, this has created a culture of fear and self-censorship, which has made it difficult for entrepreneurs and investors to operate freely. The CCP has a history of intervening in the market to protect state-owned enterprises, which has led to inefficiencies and a lack of innovation.

The CCP’s control over the economy has created a lack of transparency, which has made it difficult for foreign investors to trust the Chinese market. The party’s opaque policies and practices have led to concerns about corruption and lack of accountability, which has further weakened investor confidence. This has made it difficult for China to attract foreign investment and in fact many companies are starting to leave China, especially the Japanese. Crucial for the country’s economic growth is foreign investment which is decreasing with each passing year.

The party’s focus on economic growth has led to a disregard for the environment, which has resulted in significant pollution and environmental degradation. This has not only had an impact on the health and well-being of the Chinese people but has also led to a decline in the country’s natural resources which are crucial for economic growth.

The CCP’s focus on state-owned enterprises has led to a lack of competition, which has limited innovation and technological advancement. The party has invested heavily in state-owned enterprises, which has led to a lack of investment in other areas of the economy. This has made it difficult for small and medium-sized enterprises, which has limited their growth potential.

For many years China’s heavy reliance on exports has made it the world’s largest exporter, with a significant portion of its GDP coming from exports. This overreliance on exports means that the Chinese economy is heavily exposed to external economic shocks such as the trade war with the United States which may soon include Europe. Internally, the zero Covid policy had a dramatically negative effect on the economy with entire cities like Shanghai being in lockdown mode.

Another significant weakness of the Chinese economy is the high level of debt. Over the years, China has borrowed heavily to fuel its rapid economic growth, and today, it has one of the highest debt-to-GDP ratios in the world. This high level of debt has raised concerns that China may be unable to repay its debts in the event of an economic downturn which we are currently experiencing.

China’s demographics also weaken the economy. The one-child policy introduced in 1979 has caused fewer young people to support the growing number of elderly citizens. There will continue to be fewer workers to drive the economy forward in the foreseeable future.

China’s income inequality is another significant weakness. Many rural areas of China remain poor, and there is a growing wealth gap between urban and rural populations. Income inequality can lead to social unrest, which can ultimately harm economic growth.

In reality foreign investment and the transfer of technological knowledge either voluntarily or through intellectual property theft were the true driving forces behind China’s economic surge and success. With the rapid dwindling of foreign investment, technology transfer, and global inflation, China is in for some hard times and its economic weaknesses will only grow in magnitude.

Image: Pexels / free download