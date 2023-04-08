The increasingly dangerous transgender movement sweeping America

On his Friday night show, Tucker Carlson called “transgender” activists the most dangerous domestic terrorists in America. He’s correct. They are the equivalent of religious fanatics because they have a manic faith that is belied by observable reality, which means they that constantly have to pitch themselves to a high emotional amplitude to override the real world impinging on their faith. The Democrats, from Biden on down, rather than working to tamp down this madness, are doing their best to amplify this insane frequency, by assuring these already maddened people that they are the victims of a planned Republican “genocide.” The escalating number of violent attacks by this mentally-ill multitude is increasing and will continue to do so.

This post compiles some of the evidence into three categories (Exhibits A, B, and C). Exhibit D is a bonus statement from Matt Walsh that I wish every so-called transgender person could hear and internalize.

Exhibit A: I’ve embedded Tucker Carlson’s superb monologue about what is happening in the transgender movement, including his segment about what happened to Riley Gaines.

As you listen, please remember that, as I’ve been pointing out for years, there is no science to support the claim that people are “born in the wrong body.” If the only thing that can align the brain to the body is to receive hugely expensive toxic drugs and mutilating surgeries, the problem isn’t with the body, it’s with the system.

Indeed, if you pay attention to the people pushing “transgenderism,” what they’re simply doing is taking 1950s-era stereotypes (girls like pink, boys like blue, girls play with dolls, boys play with sticks) and saying that, if you don’t match that tired stereotype, you’re transgender. This is pure evil on the part of the leftist activists behind this movement.

As bonus content for Exhibit A, here’s a video of the attack on Billboard Chris, up in Canada. Note his complete passivity because the Canadian police refused to arrest his attacker, claiming Chris “instigated” the attack—the instigation in his case being that he says children cannot consent to castrating chemicals and surgical mutilation:

Another angle of the assault on me today. Police did nothing.



The investigating officer says I instigated, and she told me it was a mutual fight. pic.twitter.com/rCQZyntjSY — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 1, 2023

Exhibit B: These two Twitter threads discuss what so-called “transgender” activists are doing and why they’re doing it. First, from Ian Haworth, what they’re doing (language warning):

When the chapter tried to settle the protesters down so we could start the event, they responded with “fuck you @TPUSA.”



The tolerant left, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/6Hnj0e3m7K — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) April 5, 2023

While chanting “Ian sucks” (I mean, I’ve seen better trash talk from kindergarteners), someone said “this is what free speech looks like.”



Actually, no. If you bothered to listen to my speech, you might have learned that the heckler’s veto is not free speech.@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/X1d1s0oju4 — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) April 5, 2023

More irony: shutting down free speech by screaming “fuck you fascists”.@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/aTMHCOzmz2 — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) April 5, 2023

“Fuck Ian” is another creative choice. Someone’s an English Literature major!@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/U7adubCAnr — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) April 5, 2023

Things started to get REAL weird when a conga line formed.



Not one person seemed concerned that this is a traditional Cuban carnival dance, and is therefore an act of cultural appropriation.@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/REzH9clyq9 — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) April 5, 2023

College is now where free speech goes to die, and we need to push back against this bullshit with everything we have.



Don’t let the angry minority bully people into silence.@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/PwhiOrrxpT — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) April 5, 2023

I’m glad we were *finally* able to hold the event, with some great Q&A questions after the speech from the people who stayed on. I’m sorry some people left before we found a new location, but I hope you can come to another event soon. Appreciate everyone who came in good faith. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) April 5, 2023

Second, Auron MacIntyre spells out the end game, which is to get a response to justify the belief indoctrinated into so-called “transgender” people that they are victims of a “genocide.” They are planning the next George Floyd moment:

Progressives have used the media, educational institutions, and even the medical community to prime as many people as possible who are already mentally fragile with an ideology that tells them their very identity is under attack from every direction 2/ — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 7, 2023

The left is encouraging these people to arm themselves while labeling anyone who disagrees with the a fascist, this is why the "it's okay to punch a Nazi" discourse was so important to progressives



They've been looking to justify this escalation for a while 4/ — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 7, 2023

But MOST IMPORTANTLY, the left wants someone, anyone, to feel hopeless and lash out in retaliation



They kick the dog with reckless abandon so the minute it tries to defend itself they can justify shooting it 6/ — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 7, 2023

The reason progressives are encouraging more violence is that they are hoping to trigger violence in return



They own the media and the justice system, they know their side will pay little to no price and the slightest bit of retaliation will become the new January 6th 8/ — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 7, 2023

The point being, stay safe and stay frosty out there



You have a two-tier justice system whether you like it or not, don't put yourself in bad situations, and don't give these people what they want 9/9 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 7, 2023

Exhibit C: The Democrat party is working hard to further the transgender movement. The latest evidence is that the Biden administration wants to update Title IX to prevent schools from banning men from competing in women’s sports. There’s actually a bit of irony here, because Title IX, as interpreted, has long been unfair…to men. As enacted, it was intended to ensure that schools didn’t say “no” to women’s sports. As interpreted, it’s been used to say that schools must spend precisely the same dollar amount on women’s sports as on men’s.

The problem is that, at college, men have traditionally been more interested in sports than women. That has meant cutting men’s sports expenditures to maintain parity. Apparently, Biden wants the men to get their revenge.

Speaking through Karine Jean-Pierre, immediately after the Nashville massacre by a mentally-ill woman who thought she was a man, Biden said “transgender” people are under attack:

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared that it is actually the trans community that is “under attack right now,” despite a transgender murderer killing three 9-year-old children and three Christian teachers in a mass shooting.https://t.co/9pWLVGILKe — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 31, 2023

Moreover, she assures the transgender community, that it has White House protection:

Karine Jean-Pierre



"As POTUS has said, transgender youth are the bravest people we know – and should have the freedom to live their lives free from political attacks.



To transgender folks across the country: this Administration has your back." pic.twitter.com/2TTnHRO8AQ — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) April 6, 2023

Exhibit D: Matt Walsh spoke directly to so-called transgender people and, honestly, they would be so much happier if they took to heart what he’s saying, rather than what the left is selling:

There were a number of trans people in the audience tonight and I ended my speech speaking directly to them. The truth is that I’m actually trying to help these people, unlike all of those who “affirm” them



pic.twitter.com/6Q1PTz3Vms — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 5, 2023

In closing, while it’s a lie that transgender people have always been with us (we’ve always had people who pretended to be the opposite sex, never people who were “born in the wrong body”), it is true that there will always be a small segment of people in any population who deviate from the heterosexual norm (hence the word “deviants.”) Here’s a rule of thumb:

In totalitarian societies, they are cruelly persecuted.

In free societies, they have full civil rights and are not subject to persecution, but they remain on society’s margins.

In dying societies, they occupy society’s center and dictate “norms.”

Image: Transgender activist. YouTube screen grab.