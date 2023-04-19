The Democrats looking for a DH for Senator Feinstein

As you know, the DH, or Designated Hitter, is baseball's way of keeping a pitcher in the game and adding some punch to the lineup. Maybe the Democrats want to rewrite the Senate rules and created their own version of the DH. It looks like the GOP does not want to go along. This is the story:

Senate Republicans are preparing to stop a temporary replacement for the ailing Dianne Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee this week, a move with significant ramifications for Democrats’ ability to confirm federal judges. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday afternoon that he wants to quickly sub in another senator for Feinstein (D-Calif.), whose absence from the Judiciary panel is hampering Democrats’ ability to easily confirm more of President Joe Biden’s nominees to the federal bench. But just one Republican can object to executing that move quickly, and the GOP opposition is overflowing. Praising Feinstein as a “trailblazing” senator, moderate Maine Republican Susan Collins said that “during the past two years, it has become crystal clear that there has been a concerted campaign to force her off the Judiciary Committee, and I will have no part in it.”

Well, if you lose Senator Collins, then that's "adios" to the idea.

The Democrats have themselves to blame. They've been out to get Senator Feinstein for some time. I guess that she is not liberal enough for the people in California. She faced a tough challenge in 2018 but did win. The Left has not been happy with her ever since.

What can the Democrats do? Not much, unless Feinstein resigns and I don't see that happening soon.

In the meantime, the Democrats cannot get their judges through and the GOP is loving the Senate rules.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: PickPik