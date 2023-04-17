Rep. Katie Porter attacks Riley Gaines, gets her head handed to her by Piers Morgan and Bill Maher as audience applauds

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) is supposed to be very smart, what with Yale undergraduate and Harvard Law degrees and a tenured professorship in her background. But she was made a fool of on national TV, perhaps because she spends too much time with members of the House Progressive Caucus, of which she is Chairperson.

Perhaps that is why it came as a surprise to her that biological males competing in women’s sports are not nearly as popular as she thought, even on a lefty show like Real Time with Bill Maher. And that attacking Riley Gaines (verbally, not physically like the thugs at San Francisco State University) does not generate a lot of support.

Matt Margolis of PJ Media describes Porter’s blunder:

She likely assumed that she was in friendly territory and ended up embarrassing herself multiple times. One exchange that did her no favors was during a discussion on transgender athletes competing in sports. Porter tried to sound measured on the issue but got destroyed after mocking Riley Gaines, who has been speaking out in defense of women’s sports. “We should be able to have a civil debate. Nobody, including Riley Gaines, who I disagree with strongly, should be—” “What do you disagree with, out of interest,” fellow guest Piers Morgan interjected. “I think that it should be up to sporting bodies to make the decisions about who—” “What has she said that is actually wrong?” Morgan asked. Porter then accused Gaines of trying to “get likes and get clicks,” which didn’t sit well with Morgan. “That’s not what she’s doing,” Morgan pointed out. Porter was shocked at this, and squealed, “It’s not?” “All I’ve seen her do is stand up for women’s rights to fairness and equality,” Morgan explained. “She actually competed against Lia Thomas, and it was obviously unfair. Lia Thomas won one of the races in the NCAA championships by 50 seconds against a bunch of biological females who simply couldn’t keep up. That cannot be right. It cannot be fair.”

At this point, the audience made clear its support for Gaines, Morgan, and female athletes who do not want to compete with biological males.

But Porter took a different – and equally futile – line of attack, arguing that the sporting bodies in question should decide and their decisions be accepted. Yeah, trust the elites that have been corrupted in almost every institution in the United States. That’ll put the rabble rousers in their place.

Porter accused Riley Gaines of going after clicks, basically being a mountebank or attention whore, and that provoked Morgan to say, “I think she’s speaking to pretty much every female athlete in the world,” to more applause.

And then Bill Maher entered the conversation. Watch and enjoy, especially the part at the end where Porter shoots Piers Morgan an intense hairy eyeball stare of death because she doesn’t like sitting in the ruins of her argument.

Self-styled soccer mom and US Senate hopeful Rep. Katie Porter smears Riley Gaines while Bill Maher and Piers Morgan actually standup for women’s sports.



Katie Porter: [Riley Gaines] is doing this for likes and clicks.”pic.twitter.com/4NqIRtdEeV — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 16, 2023

Porter is not running for re-election to her Southern California House seat, and instead is running for Senate, to replace Dianne Feinstein. He ex-husband Matthew Hoffman has recently accused her of extreme physical as well as emotional abuse during their marriage. Alas, the other Democrats running for the nomination, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee, are equally bad, if not worse.

