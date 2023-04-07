Professor Victor Davis Hanson expounds on the grave unfairness of President Trump’s indictment

There is a segment among President Donald Trump’s supporters who find themselves exhausted by what they think are his constant battles.

They hope to find a candidate who stands for the MAGA agenda but lacks the 'baggage.'

For these skeptics, the great thinker, writer, and military historian Victor David Hanson in his excellent recent piece compared President Trump's 'baggage' to that of many sanctimonious superstars in the Democrat party.

He enumerated the following violations that President Trump did not commit.

1) Trump did not violate federal law, as did Hillary Clinton, by destroying federally subpoenaed emails and devices in order to hide evidence. 2) Trump did not violate federal law, as did Hillary Clinton, by sending classified government communications on her own, through an unsecured home-brewed server. 3) Trump did not violate federal law, as did Hillary Clinton, by hiring—through three paywalls—a foreign national, who is prohibited from working on presidential campaigns, to compile a dossier to smear her presidential opponent. 4) Trump did not violate federal campaign laws, as did Hillary Clinton, by hiding her payments (as “legal services”) to Christopher Steele through bookkeeping deceptions. 5) Trump did not, as did Bill Clinton, use a crony to search out a high-paying New York job for a paramour in order to influence her testimony before a special counsel. 6) Trump did not, as did Bill Clinton, receive a $500,000 “honorarium” for speaking in Moscow while his wife, our secretary of state, approved a longstanding and lucrative desire of the Kremlin for North American uranium to be sold to a Russian consortium. 7) Trump did not, as did Barack Obama, promise Vladimir Putin that he would be “flexible” on “missile defense” if during his own reelection bid Putin in return would give him “space”. That quid pro quo arrangement led to the U.S. abandonment of key joint missile defense systems with Poland and the Czech Republic, and, reciprocally, less than two years later a Russia invasion, mostly unopposed by the United States, of eastern Ukraine and the Crimea. 8) Trump did not boast publicly, as did Joe Biden, that he used U.S. foreign aid monies as leverage to have the Ukrainian government fire a prosecutor who may have been looking into the Biden family’s efforts to sell influence to corrupt Ukrainian interests. 9) Trump did not, as the Bidens did, set up a family consortium to leverage monies from Ukraine, Russia, and China, on their shared expectations that he might soon run for and be elected president and become compromised. Trump is not mentioned, as is Joe Biden, in family business communications as a recipient of a 10 percent commission on such payoffs. 10) Trump did not, unlike Joe Biden, remove presidential papers—without any authority to declassify them—and leave them scattered and unsecured in a garage and various residences and offices. 11) Trump did not, as did the FBI, wipe clean subpoenaed mobile phone records. 12) Trump did not, as did interim FBI head Andrew McCabe, admittedly lie under oath on four occasions to federal investigators. 13) Trump did not, as did CIA Director John Brennan, admittedly lie on two occasions while under oath to the U.S. Congress. 14) Trump did not, as did Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, admittedly lie on one occasion to the U.S. Congress. 15) Trump did not, as did James Comey, claim amnesia or ignorance 245 times while under oath before the U.S. Congress. 16) Trump did not, as did FBI Director James Comey, summarize a confidential private conversation with a president and then deliberately leak that classified memo to the media for his own agenda of appointing a special counsel to investigate the president—which turned out to be his friend Robert Mueller. 17) Trump did not, as did Robert Mueller, claim ignorance while under oath when asked about the Steele dossier and Fusion GPS, the catalysts for Mueller’s own investigation. 18) Trump did not, as did private citizen and former secretary of state John Kerry, meet clandestinely while out of office with Iranian officials to help them resist current U.S. policy toward Iran—or what the Boston Globe characterized as “unusual shadow diplomacy” to “apply pressure on the Trump administration from the outside.” 19) Trump did not, as did the FBI and CIA, pay clandestine money to Twitter to monitor and smother news stories deemed unhelpful to their agendas. 20) Trump did not, as did then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, whip up a mob at the doors of the Supreme Court by threatening two sitting justices by name to intimidate them concerning an impending judicial ruling: “I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you.

None of these Democrats have faced any serious consequences for their actions. Very rarely are any of the Democrats probed. If they are probed, they are given the benefit of doubt, and their crimes are branded as honest unintentional mistakes or carelessness. At worst, they pay a fine. None has ever been indicted or has been subjected to the humiliation associated with indictments.

This proves that it isn't the 'baggage' or the rhetoric or the tweets that make Trump the target leading to the battles. It is merely what Trump stands for that the Democrats despise. Hence they use all the might of their government machinery to bring him down.

This is a disgraceful fall because legal egalitarianism is a fundamental tenet of a civilized democracy.

Some have criticized Trump’s indictment and subsequent arrest, citing history, i.e., the last time this happened was in 1872 when President Grant was arrested for speeding in his horse-drawn carriage in D.C.

The only point of going through history is to learn the disparity in the application of justice.

But the rule that a politician should not suffer the consequences for his or her actions is anti-democratic, because all citizens are equal, irrespective of their vocation or career choice.

The only reason to object to Trump’s indictment is that as many legal experts such as Alan Dershowitz have opined that the case has no basis, there is no victim and the statute of limitations has passed.

The solution to resolve this disparity in the application of justice is for the GOP to give identical treatment to the Democrats.

As Victor Davis Hanson revealed, the Democrats have many more skeletons in their cupboards than Republicans. It is time that the cupboards are opened and looked into.

Let district attorneys in red states begin probing, subpoenaing, and indicting Democrats for their violations.

Let the GOP House investigate Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) for targeting a political opponent.

Let the Democrats realize how it feels to be a target and feel such hardships that they return back to the table and beg for a truce.

Perhaps the GOP must rewatch and apply Sir Sean Connery's advice in The Untouchables (1987) about taking on a dangerous adversary:

Image: Screen shot from Fox News video, via YouTube