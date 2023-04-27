Pentagon minions call the U.S. 'a better country' now that Tucker Carlson is off the air

The creepy little leakers, planters, and schemers of the Pentagon sprang to life again with news of Fox News's firing of Tucker Carlson.

According to Politico:

“We’re a better country without him bagging on our military every night in front of hundreds of thousands of people,” said one senior DoD official, who like others interviewed for this story was granted anonymity to discuss a politically sensitive topic. “Good riddance,” said a second DoD official.

Hiding behind anonymity, the pair certainly didn't turn down that press request to comment. They wanted it to get out. That you, Gen. Milley?

So much for a "non-partisan military."

What's disgusting here, well beyond the major breach of military regulations prohibiting partisan activity by people in the military, is that they confuse criticism of themselves and their failed leadership with the entire military. An attack on bad military leadership is an attack on the military itself. For the parents who had to meet Joe Biden at that Maryland airport as their sons and daughters were returned in boxes while Joe looked at his watch, that's pretty insulting.

Tucker was never anti-military the way the spit-on-troops-in-the-airport anti-war left was. Tucker saw our once-proud and invincible military descend into a wokester morass, a two-tier system of military justice, a fount of waste and fraud, with the ugly result visible in the continuous losing of wars.

The bad and still-unpunished leadership of the Pentagon in the wake of the disastrous Afghanistan pullout was the object of his scorn and exposes, not the troops.

They didn't seem to understand that the problem was them, and their failures on the operational front were the target of his criticism, not the military itelf.

The implications of these sleazy leaks is bigger than it looks. Not only have these people revealed how large Tucker lives in their heads, a man one of them dismissed as "a talk show host" earlier. It revealed that his exposes on military malfeasance stung.

But worst of all, these people are saying the public doesn't have a right to criticize the military.

Counterrorism expert Scott Bennett, cited by ZeroHedge, put it this way:

...Carlson posed too much of a threat to institutional power because he turned Americans into proper “researchers and thinkers”. Carlson offered an “intellectualism, truthfulness, and an analytical depth that no other news personality has ever done in the history of the United States as far back as I can remember,” said Bennett. Tucker needed to be “silenced” because he represented too big a threat to the “powers and principalities, institutions and agendas that seek an unenlightened uninformed semi lobotomized quasi retarded population that do not question, do not research, do not analyze but simply digest and follow instructions,” according to Bennett. “Tucker Carlson also exposed the fraud and money laundering racketeering crimes of FTX and the Democrat Party in Ukraine involving the United States government. He exposed the US biochemical labs in Ukraine and their connection to the Democrat Party, President Barack Obama, Vice President Biden, Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Bill Gates, and other US government agencies and pharmaceutical companies,” Bennett told Sputnik. The ex-host’s anti-regime rhetoric “could no longer be tolerated by the corrupt American media and political establishment,” said Bennett, adding that his exit signals “the death of American media”.

In the leakers' minds the only thing the public are allowed to say about the military are good things.

That's the message of this attack on Carlson and signaling that the leakers ought to be found out, exposed and drummed out of the service for their schemings and unprofessionalism.

These are the same people most likely who put out various utterly phony stories about President Trump -- the Russian bounties, the China balloon issue, and utter flat out lies that made it to the press as "leaks."

They don't care about free speech, let alone democracy. They only care about their own hides.

