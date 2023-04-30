Obama and his friends are a perfect illustration of the modern-day elitist Democrat

Just yesterday was saw more proof that the mainstream media in the U.S. and beyond are P.R. agencies for the Democrats.

The media gave great prominence to former president Obama, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, and rock star Bruce Springsteen making a surprise appearance at a Barcelona restaurant with a last-minute dinner reservation on Thursday.

The BBC carried details about the restaurateur being surprised by the visit and what he served his guests. There were details about the monument that the Obamas, Spielberg, and Springsteen visited.

Most articles mentioned restaurant staff member Pol Perello posting a photo on Instagram of the staff and chefs posing with the celebrity trio.

Image: Instagram

Let’s overlook the fact that owing to the nature of Obama's security he cannot actually make impromptu appearances without the Secret Service doing a full inspection of the place and its surroundings – the restaurant must have known well in advance about the appearance.

Let's subject Obama’s friends to the diversity criteria stated on the Democrat website that most liberals love to do when they post any group photo of human beings.

How many people of color? – None.

How many members were from the LGBT+ community? – None.

How many were from lower-income groups? – None.

How many from minority groups – None.

How many foreigners – None.

How many persecuted illegal migrants – None.

How many persons with disabilities - None.

How many ethnic Americans? - None.

How many Latinos? – None.

How many Native Americans? None.

How many rural Americans? None.

How many seniors and retirees? – None.

How many small business community members? - None.

How many worker union members? None.

How many veterans or members of military families? None.

How many women? None.

How many young people and students? None.

So how can Obama’s friends in Barcelona be described?

They are white, influential, powerful, and very wealthy.

Most of Obama's friends and neighbors are from this category. Most of Obama’s backers, when he was president, were also from this group. In fact, the Obama presidency was dedicated to serving this group; even some liberal outfits realized that.

But if you listen to Obama’s wife Michelle, this group is causing irreparable damage to America.

If you watch liberal outfits such as MSNBC or read Democrat mouthpiece such as the New York Times, you would think that this very group need to be destroyed if America has to survive.

This is the modern Democrat party.

There is no connection between what they say and what they are.

There is no connection between what they practice and what they practice.

Hypocrisy is their religion.

When Michelle Obama and the Democrats pushes for diversity she know that none of her rich white friends will ever be affected.

Spielberg and Springsteen will never ever lose a job opportunity because of the Democrats' diversity push.

Nobody will order Spielberg to vacate his director's chair in favor of a filmmaker from a minority group.

Nobody will tell Springsteen to cancel a concert in favor of a singer from a minority group.

The only people losing, owing to this diversity push, are white people from the working class who are aspiring to rise from their poverty by seeking education or gainful employment.

The Democrats, in general, are a part of the elite that push 'virtuous' ideas knowing that they will never suffer the consequences.

When Hillary Clinton said that Trump supporters belong to the basket of deplorables, she wasn’t misspeaking, she was expressing exactly what she thought.

When Obama referred to Republican voters as bigoted and embittered individuals who cling to guns or religion he didn't have a momentary lapse of judgment.

He was instead expressing the Democrat groupthink.

The modern Democrat party has disdain for the white working class, especially those who live in states that do not vote for them.

Consequently, this group is usually the suffers from their policies.

When the Democrats push for gun control, it applies to regular people only. They know they will remain unaffected because they have 24x7 private security and live in mansions with imposing walls. They also know that criminals will ignore that law and leftist district attorneys will not prosecute them. Guns are among the few affordable means of self-defense for working-class people. They will become targets.

When the Democrats open up the border, they know that they will never ever suffer the consequences. They will never lose a job because an illegal alien is willing to work for less. They will never be hurt because a criminal illegal alien engages in violence. They know their localities will not be overrun by unvetted foreigners. They know their resources will not be consumed by migrants.

When the illegal migrants were dropped in Martha’s Vineyard, the Obamas didn’t welcome them into their homes. New York Mayor Eric Adams is livid that unvetted illegal aliens from Texas are overrunning his city. The Democrats only advocate for compassion when they do not have to make sacrifices.

When the Democrats advocated for lockdowns, they knew they would never be affected. They lived in mansions with spacious gardens and if they felt suffocated indoors, they could amble around in their gardens or sunbathe on the terrace. The sufferers were working-class people who couldn’t step out for a stroll, who couldn’t earn a living, and who couldn’t meet their loved ones, including those who were ailing or dying.

When the Democrats advocate for green laws, once again small businesses are hurt because it means additional expenses to satisfy the criteria; for big businesses the expenditure is minuscule.

When Democrats rally against coal-based electricity, they know the homes of regular people will plunge into darkness while their mansions will remain unaffected.

When the Democrats cause inflation, they know they will never be affected by the consequences of rising prices; once again it is regular people.

Back in 2019, Bill Maher hoped for a recession because it would lead to Trump’s loss in 2020. Maher didn’t care that the recession would hurt the lives of regular people. Maher, too, wasn’t misspeaking. He was saying exactly what Democrats say behind closed doors. Maher's wish became a reality during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The goal was to destroy Trump’s economy and cause frustration and anger among people hoping that they would vote against Trump. They did not care about the suffering they caused.

Despite being among the ruling class, Democrats such as Michelle Obama frequently use their race to hide behind victimhood whenever they are challenged or subjected to scrutiny.

The only cause this group really believes in is the welfare of themselves.

The likes of AOC are merely following the footsteps of Obama.

The Democrats are responsible for most of the hardships suffered by the working class.

The Democrats haven't resolved any issues such as gun control, abortion rights, etc., that they claim to certainly stand for, they merely misused issues to scare people into voting for them.

It is nothing short of astounding that they have the gall to attack others and brand them with pejorative epithets that they are deserving recipients of.

It is nothing short of shocking that they still win elections and that a section of voters are so brainwashed and indoctrinated by the media and various other agencies that they will vote for the Democrats who are the party for the ruling class, by the ruling class, and for the ruling class.

Image: