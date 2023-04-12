Nike hands real women a real insult

Dylan Mulvaney is a young man who wanted to be an actor. He has five credits on his IMDB listing. Like many actors when they first start out, Dylan was having trouble making his dreams come true. Rather than pay his dues as a man, he found a different way to achieve stardom. He decided to market himself as a woman during the pandemic after a Broadway musical he was appearing in closed. And a star was born, or perhaps I should say spawned.

Dylan started a TikTok series called Days of Girlhood, where he documented all the strange things a man must do to superficially resemble a woman (or at least, a stereotype of a very young woman, circa 1955). He now has millions of adoring fans.

He has scooped up endorsements for everything from cosmetics to light beer. He’s making a fortune with his claims that he really is a woman. His latest achievement is marketing sportswear for Nike, including sports bras. However, considering a man does not have a need for the support that a sports bra provides, this may be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Image: Dylan Mulvaney appealing to the pedophile crowd. TikTok screen grab.

There is growing backlash against companies hiring Dylan to endorse their products. Kid Rock shot up cans of Bud Light. Travis Tritt announced a complete boycott of Anheuser-Busch. This boycott also seems to be gaining traction at a grassroots level, where it really counts:

The Dylan Mulvaney endorsement cost Anheuser Busch four billion dollars so far. That’s because we spoke out loudly and made them pay the price. Some conservatives say we should have ignored this issue. Would it have been better if Bud Light paid no price at all? Is that what… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 11, 2023

Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner, who was happy to accept Glamour Magazine’s Woman of the Year award in 2015, has nevertheless launched a PAC, Fairness First, dedicated to keeping boys out of girls’ sports. Jenner has also denounced Nike for the company’s treatment of Allyson Felix, an Olympic gold medalist who endorsed Nike products until she got pregnant. Nike cut Allyson’s pay by 70% and denied her maternity protections.

In a nutshell (an appropriate receptacle), Nike punished one of the most decorated women in Olympic history for becoming pregnant. Now they pay a man to market an article of clothing that is only of use to real women. It makes me long for the days of Kindergarten Cop when a small child proclaimed the equipment that each sex has:

That kid had more common sense at the age of five than all the wokesters in America today.

Pandra Selivanov is the author of Future Slave, a story about a 21st century black teenager who goes back in time and becomes a slave in the old south.