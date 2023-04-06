NC Dem state rep switches to GOP, saying, ‘the modern-day Democratic Party has become unrecognizable to me’

The central political fact of our era is the radicalization of the Democrat party, which has been stealthily taken over by American Marxists, devoted to what Obama called the “fundamental transformation” of America. They are actively combatting biblical norms of sexuality, disrupting the economy by starving it of reliable and reasonably priced energy, and weakening the military so that rivals like China and Iran can operate with a freer hand. None of this is admitted publicly, but to anyone who watches closely, it is self-evident.

The Corporate media establishment has no interest in publicizing this fact, and to the vast majority of people that pay scant attention to the details of political discourse, it remains either completely unnoticed or seen as occasional anomalies.

But one person who did notice and was moved to action was State Representative Tricia Cotham, who just announced that she is switching from a Democrat to a Republican.

A formerly Democratic North Carolina state representative joined the Republican Party on Wednesday, blasting her former allies for not being “inclusive” or “tolerant” of those with different views. Tricia Cotham said during a press conference that Democrats in the Tar Heel State had abandoned their principles. “What happened to the concept of a big tent party?” the Charlotte-area lawmaker told reporters. “What happened to these ideas that we’re inclusive, we’re tolerant, we’re so welcoming to everybody? No, you’re not.” “The party wants to villainize anyone who has free thought, free judgment, has solutions and wants to get to work to better our state,” Cotham went on. “Not just sit in a meeting and have a workshop after a workshop, but really work with individuals to get things done. “Because that is what real public servants do,” she added. “If you don’t do exactly what the Democrats want you to do, they will try to bully you. They will try to cast you aside.”

Here is video of her announcement:

There are considerable political consequences to her switch.

The move by Cotham gives Republicans 72 seats in North Carolina’s House of Representatives while Democrats were reduced to 48. By having 60% of the chamber’s seats, the state House GOP can more easily override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The Democrats can’t keep their surrender to the radical left a secret, much though the media ignore it. The radical activists have used infiltration of elites and intimidation by street bullies of the Antifa, BLM and trans factions in a kind of pincer movement to disempower the rank and file Dems who used to run the party. They try to silence critics and anyone who notices, but people like Rep. Cotham can’t help but notice. The more officials who act to leave the party that left them, the easier it is for others to notice and to act.

Photo credit: Grabien video screengrab