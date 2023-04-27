Nashville Christian School holds fast to its convictions and successfully repels an LGBTQ operative

See the tweet below, then I’ll lay out the backstory:

The above person is “non-binary” student “B Hayes” and she is (or was?) a student at Nashville Christian School; as you can see, she was barred from entering the school’s recent prom. The image you see was posted to the girl’s social media in an attempt to draw attention to the school, obviously for condemnation; in the caption of her photo she wrote:

My senior prom was today and i wasn’t allowed in the doors because i was wearing a suit. i should not have to conform to femininity to attend my senior prom. i will not compromise who i am to fit in a box. who are you to tell us what it means to be a woman?

(I also find it worth mentioning the utter contempt of someone like “B Hayes” to pull such a stunt in the immediate aftermath of a “trans” suspect allegedly targeting a Christian school and executing innocent human beings, some of whom were children, in the very same town. Had it even been a month? Really, how deeply abhorrent can one person be?)

However, the school stood by its decision, and administrators provided the public with relevant and conveniently omitted information. According to a report from Todd Starnes news:

An official said that Nashville Christian School ‘has established dress requirements for daily school attendance and at our special events. All students and families are aware of and sign an agreement to these guidelines when they enroll.’ The school added that the expectations for prom attire were communicated to the student and her family before the event. ‘Expectations regarding appropriate prom attire were communicated to this student and the student’s family in advance of the prom,’ the statement continued. ‘While we certainly respect a student’s right to disagree, all of our students know from our school handbook that when they do not follow such expectations at school-sponsored events, they may be asked to leave.’

Ahhh, and there it is. No one was forcing “B Hayes” to “conform to femininity”; rather, she freely and contractually agreed to do so. Then, when she wanted her fifteen minutes of fame to promote a false narrative, she hopped on social media to paint herself as a victim of the anti-“trans” Christian bigots running her school. Surprised? I doubt it.

Now, after coming across the topic of this blog, something occurred to me that was both curious and infuriating. Good can abide by evil, but evil cannot abide by good, and given this, it explains the lashing out that is so characteristic of leftist ideologues, but it also explains why leftists consistently arrange unnavigable minefields before their conservative counterparts, hoping for an explosion.

I will be the first to condemn modern culture and its general acceptance of the most perverse and intolerable acts — it’s a reality by which I often feel consumed — but a forceful and vocal opposition to these things still exists. There is no doubt that sexual deviancy, pedophilia, and child sacrifice are slowly gaining traction in many areas, but by and large, these are notions upon which the general populace still overwhelmingly frowns.

Leftists militantly defend such catastrophic and vile ideas like all-age “drag” shows, “trans” mutilation, and abortion; but instead of shamelessly proclaiming their support for the ritualistic abuse of infants and children both sexually and physically (no other way to define such deeds), they hide behind catchy slogans like “my body, my choice” or paint themselves as valiant defenders of the oppressed “trans” or “birthing person”. We aren’t yet at the point where leftists will admit that a spade is in fact a spade, because they’re still a disgraceful minority…and they know it.

Since the culture isn’t completely given over to perversion and death, many leftists must find themselves in a state of confusion, somewhere between embarrassment and entitlement. The media and academia (to name just a few institutions) encourage, while moralists logically denounce the sick philosophies as, of course, sexual deviancy, pedophilia, and child sacrifice — the truth hurts, and the result is rage.

“B Hayes” is one such leftist. She was fully aware that her Christian school embraced traditional modesty and sexuality, and she hated them for it. But, she couldn’t come right out and say she’s abandoned all that is decent and pure, so instead, she attempted to ensnare administrators in a carefully constructed trap. When her plan failed, she asked for “privacy” to return to life as a normal high school senior.

As Tucker Carlson noted in his meteorically-rising post-firing announcement:

When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars…shrink. … True things prevail.

