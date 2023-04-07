How much did Trump have to pay DA Bragg to indict him?

According to various outlets, the Trump campaign collected over $5 million the first day after the news of the indictment broke. Over a quarter of the donors were newcomers to ever supporting a candidate. Add to this the closing of ranks behind Trump by his various GOP rivals. Hmmm.

Yeah, I have a suspicious nature. But human nature is mostly a problem for the left. People don't like getting screwed...period. Where do I start? Outlawing gas-powered gardening implements (at least in Calyfornia), gas cooking stoves, diesel trucks, etc. All the while making everything a lot more expensive and harder to get. Whoopie! Sounds like progress...not.

My recent anecdotal experience is that even traditional Democrats are starting to ask "inappropriate" questions, to say the least. Even they don't like getting screwed. They're Americans, too. Just like the rest of us, they also like enjoying a comfortable standard of living without having to step over passed out vagrants or endure muggings.

There's an old comment about any form of free publicity: "just spell my name right." Subsequently, Mr. Trump continues to own the front page and surge in the polls.

Putting some perspective on this spectacle, back in 2020, the Democrats stole the presidential election, and they got caught. Though they still managed to drag their candidate across the finish line, a bad taste was left in many a mouth. As a pathetic diversion, they proceeded to impeach the ostensibly defeated Mr. Trump...for the second time.

Yet he won't go away. And, in spite of his well known overt personality quirks, Trump still makes the political hacks sent over from Central Casting look like a bunch of corrupt and incompetent boobs (which they are). That's what they really don't like — exposure.

We Americans are being made to suffer at the hands of a self-serving political establishment. Rather than bother to solve the real problems that belong to the public sector, they invent silly, imaginary problems such as excessively warm and dramatic weather, where there is no way to measure success. But then, they and their media clones don't measure success by results, but just by the amount of taxpayer money they throw in that direction.

Having a flair for creating memorable spectacles, I would expect Mr. Trump to appear at a major campaign rally in trick handcuffs. Once on the podium, he raises his hands and breaks the chain. And the crowd goes wild.

Ann Coulter just recently wrote a column strongly suggesting that we're all being tricked. The Dems want Trump to be the nominee — because he's more beatable than, say, DeSantis. At first, I bought this. She reminded me of a complaint I had during Trump's presidency: he's too easily made to take the bait. Lunging at all kinds of challenges, rather than being more selective, led him to distraction. But then I realized that, although they're vicious in the pursuit of their goofball ideology, the Democrat partisans are not particularly adept at reverse psychology.

They also have a serious problem of their own: Biden. Rasmussen currently has Trump beating Biden by seven points and DeSantis beating him by eight. Nineteen months, however, is an eternity in politics. Even some non-right-wing media outlets are forecasting economic decline over the near future. This is the true bottom line of American politics.

Acts of desperation can be truly obnoxious. The recent indictment of a former president is a good example. Some writers are discussing a Trump-DeSantis ticket as a possibility. There is, however, this pesky thing called the Twelfth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would require Mr. Trump (or Mr. DeSantis) to move out of Florida in order to avoid forfeiting the Sunshine State's thirty electoral votes.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.