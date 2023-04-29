Greenie climate leftists smear paint on case of Degas's 'Little Dancer Aged 14.'

What else is the greenie climate left up to, besides trying to remove the word 'natural' from natural gas?

Something equally irrelevant.

They've smeared red paint on the glass case holding Edgar Degas's famous sculpture, "The Little Dancer Aged 14."

Seems a fake, false, flawed philosophy has led to some irrational expressions to promote it -- by middle-aged toddlers.

According to the Daily Beast:

Protesters smeared the display case holding Edgar Degas’ famed sculpture “Little Dancer Aged Fourteen” at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, video circulating on social media shows. The climate group behind the demonstration, Declare Emergency, identified the protesters as Joanna Smith, 53, and Tim Martin, 54, according to The Washington Post. Before being handcuffed and led out of the gallery by police, Smith and Martin wiped red and black paint across the sculpture’s case and pedestal, and then sat down in front of it. “The Earth is beautiful, and we’re destroying it with climate change,” Smith said. The gallery holding “Little Dancer” was subsequently closed, and the statue itself removed so a conservation team could assess potential damage. Kaywin Feldman, the National Gallery’s director, “unequivocally” condemned the action in a video statement. It marked the latest in a series of similar stunts by climate activists targeting famous works of art around the world in recent months, including a case where a protester glued his head to “Girl With a Pearl Earring” last October.

Protesters smeared paint on the case and pedestal of Edgar Degas’s “Little Dancer Aged Fourteen” sculpture in the National Gallery of Art in D.C. to bring attention to the climate crisis and demand that President Biden declare a climate emergency. https://t.co/FWiuFqJzId pic.twitter.com/8AQkeIWlQH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 27, 2023

Cripes, look how old they are. These aren't the acts of impulsive kids egged on by their wokester professors anymore. Increasingly, they are people in their 40s and 50s doing these stunts for attention.

They've also flung tomato soup onto Vincent Van Gogh's famed 'Sunflowers,' smeared mashed potatoes on Claude Monet's famous 'Grainstacks," glued their hands to the base of the Vatican Museum's ancient 'Laocoon' sculpture, damaged with their dirty shoeprints the famed Nazca Lines of Inca Peru, vandalized John Constable's famed 'Hay Wain' and glued themselves to it besides, glued their hands to the glass windows protecting Sandro Botticelli's 'Primavera, threw an unidentified liquid onto Jan Vermeer's famed 'Girl with a Pearl Earring,' gluing themselves to that, too, threw flour onto an Andy Warhol, threw a "black oily, liquid" onto Gustav Klimt's "Life and Death" painting, taped themselves to Goya's two Maja masterpieces, threw maple syrup onto an Emily Carr landscape, threw fake blood onto Henri Toulouse-Lautrec's "Clown," glued themselves again to Edvard Munch's "The Scream," and much more. Like locusts, they come and go and there doesn't seem much will to stop them.

Now it's the child's turn, a new take on the general anti-humanism of these radicals -- the great sculpture of the exquisitely rendered "little dancer" got the paint treatment, and still all these greenie losers face is a slap on the wrist.

Anyone who knows the personality of Degas knows he wouldn't have liked that. He was a meticulous French realist, whose time of fame coincided with the impressionists (though he didn't like being characterized as one), and he didn't put up with crap from fools.

One can only wish for the spirit of Degas to come out of such a masterwork like a genie and bite these overgrown toddlers on the butts.

In the absence of that, it's time for the West that conserves Degas's masterworks to honor Degas's intentions.

Image: Twitter screen shot