Democrats' indictment of Trump is noted abroad -- and the banana republics are having a field day

The Manhattan district attorney's junk indictment of former President Trump has been roundly booed as banana-republic politics even on the Democrat side of the spectrum, as well as the Republican.

And in the real banana republics? The ones that are regularly lectured for their records on human rights and democracy?

They're having a field day.

Get a load of some of these:

Sadly, it’ll be very hard for US Foreign Policy to use arguments such as “democracy” and “free and fair elections”, or try to condemn “political persecution” in other countries, from now on 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/HQTv0vUuA2 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 31, 2023

And well. who is to argue with him? The U.S. has lost its moral authority to lecture anyone, including dictators, about throwing opposition leaders in jail before elections, on top of holding fraud-filled elections, which some others have noticed. Bukele, who's apparently not a dictator, but definitely on the receiving end of finger-pointing reports about his country's judicial system, reportedly sports a 92% public approval rating.

Not to be outdone, Russia has trolled in:

Russian MFA Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova:



💬 WH stratcom coordinator John Kirby made a statement that US journalists allegedly do not feel safe in Russia as they might face jail time.



John, in the United States even US Presidents do not feel safe as they might face jail time. pic.twitter.com/uvsQf5fwde — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 31, 2023

Again, and who is to argue with them? The banana republic dynamic is obvious.

In Zimbabwe, the indictment was fuel for the actual dictators to go after their own opposition:

Donald J Trump has been indicted! The charge sheet has been drawn Trump Vs The State of New York! This is rule of law. Very soon we will see E. D Mnagagwa vs the High Court of Zimbabwe. It’s coming! ⁦@BARBARATANYANY1⁩ ⁦@CliffordHlatyw1⁩ ⁦@CccNap⁩ pic.twitter.com/eooMvQaSPE — Mambo Svosve (@Chiefsvosve1) March 30, 2023

Who says the U.S. run by Democrats is no longer a role model?

Zimbabwe's locals, based on a late 2022 post, could only see the similarities between what was happening in the states and what was happening in their own country:

How is it different from the opposition leaders who break the law in Zimbabwe, and when they are indicted, it becomes a problem? Please relate. Is this not trying to incarcerate Trump as an opposition leader? Unpack this. — Saymore MASAISAI (@MasaisaiSaymore) December 20, 2022

In battered Venezuela, the local response was exactly the same:

El fascismo ha llegado a Estados Unidos en nombre del socialismo. Donald Trump solo está siendo arrestado porque es el oponente político del actual régimen en el poder. Estas son las tácticas utilizadas en la Venezuela de Maduro, la Alemania de Hitler y la Italia de Mussolini. pic.twitter.com/tlWpu2MJcm — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) March 31, 2023

Google Translate says:

Fascism has come to America in the name of socialism. Donald Trump is only being arrested because he is the political opponent of the current regime in power. These are the tactics used in Maduro's Venezuela, Hitler's Germany and Mussolini's Italy.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, there's hot talk on Twitter of Mexico giving Trump asylum, based on an article written in 2020, which of course would be pretty ironic:

—What if AMLO offered Trump asylum in Mexico?



The great @andresdcmtz wrote this fun piece about that remote possibility back in 2020. Read!👇 https://t.co/VgsT7sL9tM — José Díaz Briseño (@diazbriseno) March 30, 2023

There weren't a lot of these instances of sarcasm and mockery -- it's quite possible that many nations are simply standing in disbelief -- but among those that have felt some kind of sting from the states and who like to one-up Joe Biden's version of the U.S., there's plenty of speaking out about all the hypocrisy, given the amount of time and condemnation spent on these countries' human rights and democratic institutions record. Still waiting for a few mocking statements from Turkey, Iran, Cuba and Saudi Arabia, as well as a zinger from China.

China for now has focused all its government tweets on its diplomatic victories, its One Belt, One Road initiative, and its military prowess, steaming forward like a battleship, indifferent to all the trash around them.

As for the U.S., China sees nothing but contemptibleness in the kangaroo court indictment of Trump.

And China's take

🙄

US risks sinking into disorder as Trump indicted, political system in disarrayhttps://t.co/sqs2PXZbXJ — Jane (@Daiseyjane01) March 31, 2023

What a picture. The entire world is seeing the U.S. political system turned on its head and the U.S. descending before their eyes into a banana republic. Stand up and take a bow, Joe Biden, You Did This.

