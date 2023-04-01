« California bill would provide ‘free’ condoms to students in grades 7 and up
April 1, 2023

Democrats' indictment of Trump is noted abroad -- and the banana republics are having a field day

By Monica Showalter

The Manhattan district attorney's junk indictment of former President Trump has been roundly booed as banana-republic politics even on the Democrat side of the spectrum, as well as the Republican.

And in the real banana republics? The ones that are regularly lectured for their records on human rights and democracy?

They're having a field day.

Get a load of some of these:

 

And well. who is to argue with him? The U.S. has lost its moral authority to lecture anyone, including dictators, about throwing opposition leaders in jail before elections, on top of holding fraud-filled elections, which some others have noticed. Bukele, who's apparently not a dictator, but definitely on the receiving end of finger-pointing reports about his country's judicial system, reportedly sports a 92% public approval rating.

Not to be outdone, Russia has trolled in:

 

 

Again, and who is to argue with them? The banana republic dynamic is obvious.

In Zimbabwe, the indictment was fuel for the actual dictators to go after their own opposition:

 

 

Who says the U.S. run by Democrats is no longer a role model?

Zimbabwe's locals, based on a late 2022 post, could only see the similarities between what was happening in the states and what was happening in their own country:

 

 

In battered Venezuela, the local response was exactly the same:

 

 

Google Translate says:

Fascism has come to America in the name of socialism. Donald Trump is only being arrested because he is the political opponent of the current regime in power. These are the tactics used in Maduro's Venezuela, Hitler's Germany and Mussolini's Italy.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, there's hot talk on Twitter of Mexico giving Trump asylum, based on an article written in 2020, which of course would be pretty ironic:

 

 

There weren't a lot of these instances of sarcasm and mockery -- it's quite possible that many nations are simply standing in disbelief -- but among those that have felt some kind of sting from the states and who like to one-up Joe Biden's version of the U.S., there's plenty of speaking out about all the hypocrisy, given the amount of time and condemnation spent on these countries' human rights and democratic institutions record.  Still waiting for a few mocking statements from Turkey, Iran, Cuba and Saudi Arabia, as well as a zinger from China.

China for now has focused all its government tweets on its diplomatic victories, its One Belt, One Road initiative, and its military prowess, steaming forward like a battleship, indifferent to all the trash around them.

As for the U.S., China sees nothing but contemptibleness in the kangaroo court indictment of Trump.

 

 

What a picture. The entire world is seeing the U.S. political system turned on its head and the U.S. descending before their eyes into a banana republic. Stand up and take a bow, Joe Biden, You Did This.

 

 

