Democrats choose doublespeak to confuse voters

In a video announcement that he is running for reelection President Biden is portrayed as a champion of freedom. In reality, no president has done more to impinge on the freedoms of Americans.

First, Biden says he is standing up for fundamental freedoms and then he says he is about standing up for personal freedoms. This is doublespeak. Doublespeak is when words seem to be about something they are not. It is another way of lying. Conservatives need to call it out as that.

In truth, Democrats are about control. The only way they are about freedom is in wanting to be able to do whatever they like in their personal lives while freely imposing restrictions on everybody else, and they want the freedom to pursue power unopposed.

The question is not, as Biden says, will we have more or fewer rights in the future; it is, will Americans keep the freedoms as set out in the US Constitution or will Democrats destroy those rights? That is the moment Americans face now, not a moment to stand up for voting and civil rights, as Biden also claims.

Democrats want Americans to be able to have the freedom to choose sexual orientation and gender, the freedom to kill preborn babies, and the freedom to sleep until noon, if they want. They don’t want continued protection for Americans’ inalienable rights. Yet, they do want voters to hear echoes of the US Constitution in support of their position, for gravitas.

It seems, Democrats are going with this doublespeak as a theme to say they are the party of freedom.

Biden is not the only Democrat doing it. Jared Polis, Democrat Governor of Colorado, used doublespeak in his reelection campaign – I wonder if he shared the trick with Biden – and when he signed three bills protecting abortion and transgender surgery, and now he is using it again as he eyes a run for president. The Biden Administration cannot say that it has been abiding by the US Constitution when it comes to our fundamental freedoms, so they are trying to use doublespeak to confuse about where they stand on freedom.

It bears repeating, Democrats in government are for control, not freedom, and they are infringing on our inalienable rights. Take the right to free speech in the First Amendment. Under Joe Biden, the government colluded with Twitter to censor and control our political speech. Another instance of this interference is Biden’s Department of Justice trying to persecute parents who expressed themselves at school board meetings.

Then there is the issue of abortion and free speech. Both Biden and Polis, and Democrats generally, want you to be able to choose abortion, but they don’t want you to be able to speak up against abortion, help other women choose life for their babies, or reverse chemical abortions.

Concerning another right, the government under Biden has been trying to infringe on our right to peaceably assemble by prosecuting people who came to Washington, DC, to rally on January 6, 2020, but did not enter the Capitol.

And on another matter: the policies of both Biden and Polis have destroyed the ability of workers to Pursue Happiness; that is, to make a living off the oil and gas industry by regulating that industry nearly out of existence. I don’t think Democrats want people thinking about that.

The Biden administration has gone to war on oil and gas since day one when Biden cancelled the Keystone Pipeline. The effects have been disastrous for working people and their freedom of choice in terms of work and providing for their families. It has damaged the prospects of people who served those who work in energy, as well.

Now the Biden Administration has its eye on the mortgage industry. The New York Post writes, “A little-noticed revamp of federal rules on mortgage fees will offer discounted rates for home buyers with riskier credit backgrounds — and force higher-credit homebuyers to foot the bill,” The Post has learned.

The Biden Administration also wants to affect who can live in the suburbs by regulating what housing is built there, using woke agendas as an excuse. Writes USA Today, “Biden’s proposal would award grants and tax credits to cities that change zoning laws to bolster more equitable access to affordable housing. A house with a white picket fence and a big backyard for a Fourth of July barbecue may be a staple of the American dream, but experts and local politicians say multifamily zoning is key to combating climate change, racial injustice and the nation's growing affordable housing crisis.”

Democrats have proven that they are about control, not freedom. Conservatives must call out their doublespeak, not let them get away with twisting the truth to fool voters for 2024.

CS Boddie writes for Meadowlark Press, LLC

Photo creedit: Twitter video screengrab