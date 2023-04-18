Chicoms cry crocodile tears at shutdown of their illegal 'police station' in New York
I don't know where you find bigger hypocrites on the world stage than China's communist masters.
Caught red-handed by the FBI running literally an illegal government police station in south Manhattan, they spouted out their umbrage as their miscreants were raided, shut down, and hauled off:
According to the Bangkok Post:
China said on Tuesday that "political manipulation" was behind the arrests of two men the United States accused of setting up an unauthorised Chinese police station in New York.
Authorities in the city also charged dozens of Chinese security officials in connection with what they said was a campaign to monitor and harass US-based dissidents.
"China firmly opposes the US side's slandering, smearing, engaging in political manipulation, and maliciously concocting the so-called transnational repression narrative," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing.
"We urge the US to immediately reflect on itself, abandon Cold War thinking and ideological biases, immediately stop related erroneous practices, stop political manipulation, and stop smear attacks against China," he added.
Had enough? Well, there's more. Reuters has another official statement:
BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday disputed U.S. claims of a Chinese "secret police station" in New York.China maintains a policy of non-interference in other countries and these alleged police stations do not exist, Wang told a regular news briefing.
The foundational doctrine of Chinese foreign policy is a set of guidelines called the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, which then-Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru proclaimed in April 1954. First among those principles is “mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.” Throughout the history of the People’s Republic, safeguarding sovereignty has equated to protecting the Communist regime. For instance, Beijing justified the 1989 massacre of protesters gathered in Tiananmen Square as its sovereign right. As Deng Xiaoping told his fellow Politburo members two days before the crackdown, “Some Western countries use things like ‘human rights,’ or like saying the socialist system is irrational or illegal, to criticize us, but what they’re really after is our sovereignty.” More recently, Beijing has cited sovereign rights to counter criticism of its internment of an estimated one million Uyghurs.
China similarly levied a sovereignty-focused critique of post-Cold War U.S. foreign policy, opposing democracy promotion and all but the narrowest forms of humanitarian intervention. China’s emphasis on sovereignty extends to the cyber domain, where Beijing’s official strategy for cooperation in cyberspace calls for “international cyberspace order on the basis of state sovereignty.” Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has steered China on a more assertive course, reaffirmed in a 2014 speech marking the 60th anniversary of the Five Principles that “[s]overeignty is the most important feature of any independent state as well as the embodiment and safeguard of its national interests.”