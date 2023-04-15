Carpe Donktum has launched a deadly attack against gender propaganda in schools

Saul Alinsky may have been a leftist, but his Rules for Radicals state powerful principles for destroying an ideological opponent. Several of them involve wit, humor, and ridicule. Carpe Donktum clearly studied them carefully before he used Twitter to launch a deadly satire attack against the current leftist preoccupation, which is to indoctrinate school children in the finer details of gender insanity.

If you’re a parent or a conservative, you’re aware that Democrats and other leftists have been using schools to train children, especially the malleable, innocent young ones, into gender madness. They’re proud of this, and you can find dozens (perhaps hundreds) of examples of boastful leftist teachers by scrolling through the Libs of TikTok and Gays Against Groomers Twitter feeds. One example will suffice:

Non-binary kindergarten teacher recounts telling a student that they can decide what gender they want to be.



These are the people teaching your kids. pic.twitter.com/WznN8V96N0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 26, 2023

Carpe Donktum has figured out how to show just how wrong this is and, to do so, he used three of Alinsky’s Rules:

4. Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules. 5. Ridicule is man's most potent weapon. There is no defense. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage. 6. A good tactic is one your people enjoy.

Carpe Donktum then pretended to be a third-grade teacher using his unlimited power over children during school hours to indoctrinate your students into…Christianity. The following is the first part of the thread via Threadreader:

As a 3rd grade teacher, I often talk about Jesus with my students, they are so excited to hear about my faith. They point to the cross on wall and ask me about the resurrection. Some have gotten baptized in the sink, as long as they don’t tell their parents. It’s our secret. I hope this doesn’t get me fired, please don’t share this to libs. I want you guys to understand something, I am NOT grooming these young apostles, THEY COME TO ME and I follow their questions back to it's source These kids feel something is not right inside them and I help them to understand that Jesus is what they are missing in their life Guys, it is important that we keep these tweets away from people who would get me fired. PLEASE be very cautious who you share these with. DO NOT post links like this to prominent liberals. It puts my whole class in danger.

Carpe Donktum expanded on this magnificent troll in later tweets, including making one of the best puns ever:

For some of my kids, it isn't enough to know who they are in Christ on the INSIDE, they want it to be visible to everyone.



I have helped many of my 3rd graders get cross and Jesus tattoos and you wouldn't believe how excited they are to finally feel right in their own skin. https://t.co/CQaL2PL0de — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) April 13, 2023

It's confusing for some of these kids when the person they are inside doesn't match who they are on the outside.



I have a dress up box with priestly robes and WWJD bracelets that they are free to use to try out their new identity in Christ. https://t.co/CQaL2PL0de — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) April 13, 2023

Our school counselor is also a devout Christian and has started offering spiritually affirming care, where students can open up about their faith without the judgment of parents.



Many of these kids can't talk to their parents about the transformation Christ did in their heart. https://t.co/CQaL2PL0de — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) April 13, 2023

At the beginning of every year, I give each student a gospel of their own to read at school. For some of these kids, I was the first person they came out to as Christian. Even their parents don't know. A few of my students take communion here because their parents don't allow it https://t.co/CQaL2PL0de — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) April 13, 2023

One of my fondest memories from last year was when Taleb made his transformation from Islam to Christ.



To celebrate his new identity we had a pizza party with his new favorite topping, Canadian bacon.



Sometimes, I buy him a hotdog at lunch, since he can't have them at home. https://t.co/CQaL2PKsnG — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) April 14, 2023

Thank you, we will know soon, the janitor just left, green soup everywhere, but at least his head is facing the right way again! https://t.co/6aCEWRpfAS — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) April 14, 2023

I had no idea so many people would angry about me teaching 3rd graders about their spiritual identity and encouraging them to get a sect change.



It boggles the mind. https://t.co/CQaL2PKsnG — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) April 14, 2023

“Sect change”? I’m dying here. I don’t think anyone can top that.

That’s extraordinarily good trolling on its own terms, hitting every one of the Alinsky metrics, but the real joy comes from reading leftist responses to what Carpe Donktum claims to be doing—keeping in mind that they have celebrated this conduct when it comes to “gender identity” indoctrination. Sadly, a huge number of conservatives didn’t get the joke either, but perhaps if they’ve been unaware of what’s happening in classrooms, this will enlighten them.

But back to the leftists….

On her Twitter page, Olive Owl states, “TERFs, sexists, anti-choicers, racists, homophobes and anti-vaxxers/maskers need not bother me.” TERFS, by the way, are women who object to men pretender to be women. In other words, she’s pro “transgender”—and she didn’t get Carpe Donktum’s joke:

This is EXTREMELY unconstitutional.

This is a violation of THEIR RIGHTS.

That you NEED TO KEEP IT A SECRET, means you know it’s wrong.

You do need to be fired. — Olive Owl (@OliveOwl6) April 14, 2023

Chocolate chip, who has gay and trans flags on her page, and Johnny Djinn and the Tonix!, who identifies as a “Trans ally,” were both horrified that a teacher would proselytize in class:

“As long as they don’t tell their parents.” If I had a child at that school, I’d be planning a lawsuit. — Johnny Djinn and the Tonix! (@MistahScrod) April 13, 2023

Steve, a “former GOP,” was also taken in:

And here I thought you people were all about having more parental involvement in education. I hear that constantly from "Christian"politicians. Does that not apply when you're doing things like religious indoctrination and secret baptisms? — Steve (@BroomallSteve) April 14, 2023

RenévelⒶtion, a self-professed atheist who is “Satantically Darkened” and believes in “the transgender brain,” was very offended:

Why keep it a secret?



Might it be because what you are doing, as a state representative, would get you fired if the authorities find out because it's fucking illegal?



You should be ashamed of yourself proselytizing to 3rd graders!!!! — RenévelⒶtion 🇩🇪 🇺🇦 💚🤍 (@Renevelation) April 13, 2023

One far-sighted person collected some of the best responses (whether from clueless conservatives, Christians, or “transgender” activists). To help you out, judging by their home pages, More Content Talk, High Desert Pagan, Thomas Gard, WitchyWoman, Dr.DeezEsq, and AK fall into the anti-Republican, anti-Christian, or purely leftist categories. (My favorite was from Miss Fannie, who was first horrified and then, like Queen Victoria, not amused. She boasts on her Twitter page that “Trans Rights are Human Rights.”)

Some of the best freak-outs over @CarpeDonktum's post the other day. Feel free to add to it. pic.twitter.com/dC6A2aYKVB — DarkPrinceFrost (@darkprincefrost) April 14, 2023

Some clever conservatives managed to take the joke even further, which was fun:

My kinderclass was doing fine after the mass conversion in September, but then they started bickering about eschatology. Not sure if we can make it through the year. One of them, Chloe, has renounced her conversion. Her earlier TikTok’s about faith will never go away. Are they… — Craig Richards (@craigarichards) April 13, 2023

I secretly teach my students about the constitution. I teach them about our founding fathers and why its different than the rest of the world. I teach them to respect others and not to do onto others what they wouldnt want done to themselves. SHH. Its our secret. — Area 52 (@DeDelohr) April 13, 2023

While it’s a shame that Carpe Donktum exposed how many religious and conservative Americans are, or have become, dead to humor and satire or are still unaware of what’s happening in American classrooms, his Twitter posts are still the most brilliant exposé I’ve ever seen showcasing how transgender indoctrination occurs in American classrooms and framing it in a way that honorable and honest leftists should understand.

Image: Classroom indoctrination. Twitter screen grab.