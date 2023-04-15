« What’s really wrong with America’s law schools | Another drug to threaten and kill Americans »
April 15, 2023

Carpe Donktum has launched a deadly attack against gender propaganda in schools

By Andrea Widburg

Saul Alinsky may have been a leftist, but his Rules for Radicals state powerful principles for destroying an ideological opponent. Several of them involve wit, humor, and ridicule. Carpe Donktum clearly studied them carefully before he used Twitter to launch a deadly satire attack against the current leftist preoccupation, which is to indoctrinate school children in the finer details of gender insanity.

If you’re a parent or a conservative, you’re aware that Democrats and other leftists have been using schools to train children, especially the malleable, innocent young ones, into gender madness. They’re proud of this, and you can find dozens (perhaps hundreds) of examples of boastful leftist teachers by scrolling through the Libs of TikTok and Gays Against Groomers Twitter feeds. One example will suffice:

Carpe Donktum has figured out how to show just how wrong this is and, to do so, he used three of Alinsky’s Rules:

4. Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.

5. Ridicule is man's most potent weapon. There is no defense. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage.

6. A good tactic is one your people enjoy.

Carpe Donktum then pretended to be a third-grade teacher using his unlimited power over children during school hours to indoctrinate your students into…Christianity. The following is the first part of the thread via Threadreader:

As a 3rd grade teacher, I often talk about Jesus with my students, they are so excited to hear about my faith. They point to the cross on wall and ask me about the resurrection.

Some have gotten baptized in the sink, as long as they don’t tell their parents. It’s our secret.

I hope this doesn’t get me fired, please don’t share this to libs.

I want you guys to understand something, I am NOT grooming these young apostles, THEY COME TO ME and I follow their questions back to it's source

These kids feel something is not right inside them and I help them to understand that Jesus is what they are missing in their life

Guys, it is important that we keep these tweets away from people who would get me fired. PLEASE be very cautious who you share these with.

DO NOT post links like this to prominent liberals. It puts my whole class in danger.

Carpe Donktum expanded on this magnificent troll in later tweets, including making one of the best puns ever:

“Sect change”? I’m dying here. I don’t think anyone can top that.

That’s extraordinarily good trolling on its own terms, hitting every one of the Alinsky metrics, but the real joy comes from reading leftist responses to what Carpe Donktum claims to be doing—keeping in mind that they have celebrated this conduct when it comes to “gender identity” indoctrination. Sadly, a huge number of conservatives didn’t get the joke either, but perhaps if they’ve been unaware of what’s happening in classrooms, this will enlighten them.

But back to the leftists….

On her Twitter page, Olive Owl states, “TERFs, sexists, anti-choicers, racists, homophobes and anti-vaxxers/maskers need not bother me.” TERFS, by the way, are women who object to men pretender to be women. In other words, she’s pro “transgender”—and she didn’t get Carpe Donktum’s joke:

Chocolate chip, who has gay and trans flags on her page, and Johnny Djinn and the Tonix!, who identifies as a “Trans ally,” were both horrified that a teacher would proselytize in class:

Steve, a “former GOP,” was also taken in:

RenévelⒶtion, a self-professed atheist who is “Satantically Darkened” and believes in “the transgender brain,” was very offended:

One far-sighted person collected some of the best responses (whether from clueless conservatives, Christians, or “transgender” activists). To help you out, judging by their home pages, More Content Talk, High Desert Pagan, Thomas Gard, WitchyWoman, Dr.DeezEsq, and AK fall into the anti-Republican, anti-Christian, or purely leftist categories. (My favorite was from Miss Fannie, who was first horrified and then, like Queen Victoria, not amused. She boasts on her Twitter page that “Trans Rights are Human Rights.”)

Some clever conservatives managed to take the joke even further, which was fun:

While it’s a shame that Carpe Donktum exposed how many religious and conservative Americans are, or have become, dead to humor and satire or are still unaware of what’s happening in American classrooms, his Twitter posts are still the most brilliant exposé I’ve ever seen showcasing how transgender indoctrination occurs in American classrooms and framing it in a way that honorable and honest leftists should understand.

Image: Classroom indoctrination. Twitter screen grab.

