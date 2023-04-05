Bragg, Adams, and as the world turns

It took a Trump indictment for Mayor Eric Adams to start doing his job -- or talk about doing it. He mentioned Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene. This is the story:

Greene is slated to lead a rally protesting Trump’s indictment at noon on Tuesday with the New York Young Republicans, a group with ties to white nationalists. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Adams, standing with New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell, said he expects some disruption, but is not worried about violence. There have been no “specific credible threats” made at this point, he said. The Democratic mayor did have a message for any potential “rabble rousers” like Greene. “Control yourselves,” he said. “New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

Let me translate Mayor Adams’ message to troublemakers: We only care about those who make trouble when they are marching for Trump. Burn buildings or dash out with whiskey bottles in the name of "social justice" and nothing will happen.

By the way, our hysterical obsession with former President Trump is overlooking some big stories, such as oil prices surging 6.3% on Monday, $85 a barrel after a group of Saudi-led producers said they’ll reduce production by a million barrels a day starting in May. Brazil and China, two of the biggest economies in the world, are ditching the dollar. Down in Mexico, President Andres Lopez Obrador incredibly denies that cartels control parts of Mexico.

As the world turns against the U.S., DA Alvin Bragg is obsessed with Trump. The Democrats will regret crossing this line and their voters will pay more for everything.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.