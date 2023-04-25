April 24, 2023: A day that will forever be known as Bloody Monday.

Just consider: Susan Rice is leaving her puppet-pulling job in the Biden White House, Tucker Carlson parted ways with Fox News, marked by a callous, very brief press release. And Don Lemon was fired over at CNN.

How to make sense of these earth-shattering developments in Washington, D.C. and medialand?

Could the end of Tucker's reign at Fox News have been part of the Fox-Dominion settlement? Inquiring minds would like to know. Given the curious signals from Fox that it has decided to forego profits for political correctness, is Don Lemon headed to Fox to be Tucker's replacement?

And what of Tucker?

With the country nearing the effective start of the 2024 presidential season, are we soon to learn that MSNBC will herald a top-flight daily politics show to be known as "Politics 2024 with Tucker Carlson and Susan Rice"?

Meanwhile, Bed, Bath and Beyond, the retail scourge (for woke reasons) of Mike Lindell's My Pillow company, has announced bankruptcy. To understand the meaning of "schadenfreude," please see Mr. Lindell's current countenance. Consider, however, this: on the BB and B bankruptcy: the silent majority has spoken.

Image: Quinn Dombrowski