Biden's promotion of electic cars could be in for a big surprise
Anything the Bidenites can do, the radical leftists running Chile can do better.
Which takes us from the world of Sam Brinton managing U.S. nuclear waste in the states, to (hold muh' pisco), Chile nationalizing its lithium mines and bringing in a purple-haired feminist activist social-worker academic to regulate their activities instead.
Get a load of Chile's new "Seremi," or, secretary of the regional ministry, for the mighty mining province of Antofagasta, Macarena Barramuno, who's been named for that job in Chile's desert north.
Antofagasta is home to Chile's gargantuan lithium mining reserves, the world's second-largest, whose extraction is used create batteries for Joe Biden's much-promoted electric cars.
A Google Translate of an item that ran in local PiTV Noticias Calama in neighboring Atacama reads (I left the translation imperfect):
MACARENA BARRAMUÑO ASSUMES AS NEW MINING SEREMI IN ANTOFAGASTAThe social worker took over today, replacing Ruth Rodriguez, who declined to assume the position due to problems.During the morning, Macarena Barramuño González, a social worker by profession and Master of Development studies specialization of Gender, from the University of Melbourne, took over as the new Mining Seremi for the Antofagasta region, who has developed her career mainly in community management designing , coordinating, and directing initiatives with the purpose of transforming and improving communities.The Presidential Delegate Karen Behrens received Barramuño at the DPR premises to talk about projections and regional needs in relation to the position that she will begin to exercise from today, wishing her success in her management.Both agreed on the relevance of this portfolio for the Antofagasta Region, given its characteristics as a mining area, within the framework of a transformative government program that places a new development model built from local communities at the center of its policies.It is necessary to highlight that Ruth Rodríguez was unable to assume the position due to health problems.
And as one might expect, Chile's locals weren't impressed.
According to Google Translate:
As a Brazilian observer noted, it's a new addition to President Gabriel Boric's "troop of imbeciles."
Other Chileans noted in the comments thread (Google Translate again):
They are going to choose the mineral with a gender approach, they are not going to get a ton of trans copper!!It is that she has studies in gender. She meets the requirements in friends or relatives of the lighter [The word used is 'mechero' which best I can tell, is a reference to leftist rioters or flash-mob looters who target retail establishments].Social worker in mining, what did they expect if we have a lighter [looter] for president, a geologist for spokesperson and add and go on the list of incompetents in positions nothing to do with.·He gives a gender perspective to the extraction of the mineral. Something obviously very stupid, as stupid as claiming human rights violations in the Dictatorship with a stick of dynamite in your pocket.The pituito's [political crony is] scratching, another unfulfilled campaign promise.··How within their ranks they will not have a mining engineer who is up to the job.
Community engagement manager with wide experience designing, overseeing, and mobilizing initiatives to transform communities. Capable to lead projects that create social impact and generate awareness towards gender equality. A passionate advocate of feminism with a genuine interest in impacting the creation of public policies and programs aimed to contribute to the sustainable improvement of the living conditions of women across the world. Proven ability to actively engage with communities, organise events, assist with setting goals and responding to needs by empowering communities and encouraging active participation.
SANTIAGO, April 20 (Reuters) - Chile's President Gabriel Boric said on Thursday he would nationalize the country's lithium industry, the world's second largest producer of the metal essential in electric vehicle batteries, to boost its economy and protect its environment.
The shock move in the country with the world's largest lithium reserves would in time transfer control of Chile's vast lithium operations from industry giants SQM (SQMA.SN) and Albemarle (ALB.N) to a separate state-owned company.It poses a fresh challenge to electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers scrambling to secure battery materials, as more countries look to protect their natural resources. Mexico nationalized its lithium deposits last year, and Indonesia banned exports of nickel ore, a key battery material, in 2020.
"This is the best chance we have at transitioning to a sustainable and developed economy. We can't afford to waste it," Boric said in an address televised nationwide.