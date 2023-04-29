Biden to ‘finish the job’?

President Biden has officially launched his re-election campaign, urging the electorate to let him finish off the country “finish the job.” Remarkably, he is basing his second run at the White House on nothing but malarkey. He is attempting to gaslight the populace by claiming to be the freedom candidate.

The man who is trying to ban gasoline powered automobiles and gas stoves -- and who has banned incandescent light bulbs -- says in a campaign video: “Freedom – personal freedom – is fundamental to who we are as Americans.”

Biden, who fervently supported the plandemic lockdown, social distancing, mask mandates, and vaccine passports, then proceeds to warn us all that, “The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer.”

Actually, that is arguably the biggest question we are facing going forward, but Biden is demonstrably the threat, not the answer.

The video also features Biden asserting, “Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take those bedrock freedoms away.” That, too, is exactly wrong.

What “bedrock freedoms” is Biden running to protect? The freedom of speech enshrined in the First Amendment? The right to protect one’s own life and defend one’s family as established in the Second Amendment? The right to a speedy and public trial by an impartial jury of one’s peers as enumerated in the Sixth Amendment? (See also Jan. 6 protesters.)

No. A thousand times no! Biden and his handlers detest the very idea of those freedoms!

No, the “freedoms” they believe in are: the freedom to engage in unprotected promiscuous sex and the subsequent freedom to casually abort the “fetus” that may result from that endeavor, the freedom to mutilate the genitals of any youngsters that were not aborted, the freedom to otherwise sexualize kids and make explicitly pornographic materials available to them in their school’s libraries, and the freedom they grant to men identifying as women to hang out in women’s locker-rooms and bathrooms.

Except that…those aren’t freedoms, or rights, at all. The only inherent rights -- natural rights granted to us by our Creator -- are negative rights. No one has the “right” to never be offended, live forever, or be a billionaire, but everyone has the right not to be taxed without representation, or arbitrarily enslaved, imprisoned or killed by their government. Which was, sadly, the norm throughout most of human history.

The Biden administration doesn’t want you to be free from tyrannical government. Nor does it believe you should have the right to resist the long train of abuses it has thrust upon you. It does, however, believe in affording you freedom from freedom. The freedom from having to make your own decisions. The freedom from choosing how you want to live your life. And even the freedom to choose what kind of stove you own?

You see, to those in the Biden administration, anyone wishing to “Make America Great Again” is an “extremist,” whereas anyone wishing to let Biden finish off America “finish the job” is a commendable citizen of the world.

Graphic credit: public domain