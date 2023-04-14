Biden nuclear fuel and waste official, nonbinary Sam Brinton, gets no jail time for felonious luggage theft at Vegas airport

I am outraged by the favoritism enjoyed by (now former) top Biden administration nuclear fuel and waste official Sam Brinton, who wantonly (and we know repeatedly) stole luggage from strangers at airport baggage claim areas. The UK Daily Mail reports:

The non-binary former Energy Department official who was caught on video stealing luggage was ordered to pay $3,670 to the victim and given a suspended sentence of 180 days in prison after pleading 'no contest' to theft. Samuel Brinton, 35, who uses they/them pronouns was issued their sentence Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada, eight months after they grabbed a passenger's bags inside Harry Reid International Airport. Brinton was facing misdemeanor theft charges, which amount to less than $1,200 in stolen items. They had originally faced a felony theft charge since police said the amount stolen was $3,670.

Nevada law holds that theft with a value of $1,200 or more is a felony. And the restitution ordered clearly indicates that this threshold was exceeded. So, why the leniency?

Yes, it was a plea bargain, but why did prosecutors settle for a suspended sentence, which enables Brinton to escape any incarceration unless he violates the terms of his probation? There’s CCTV footage of the theft, so obtaining a conviction seems almost certain. And the video also shows premeditation:

When officials began investigating and looked at security footage, they noticed Brinton - then identified as 'the suspect' acting strange. Officers 'observed several nonverbal cues, or body language anomalies, from the suspect, which caught his attention,' according to the warrant. 'Specifically, Brinton pulled the victim's luggage from the carousel and examined the tag. Then placed it back on the carousel, looking in all directions for anyone who might be watching or might approach, the warrant continues. 'Pulling it back off the carousel and demonstrating the same behavior by looking around before walking away with it quickly,' the document states.

Brinton thought it over before committing the theft. He was making sure (he thought) that he wouldn’t be caught. This is a person who was in charge of security for some of the most dangerous substances in the world, an obvious target for terrorists (talk about grave responsibility!), and he didn’t know about security cameras?

In my book, people with grave responsibilities to the public need to be held to the highest not the lowest standards. And they must not receive a slap on the wrist when they commit felonies. Brinton’s kid glove treatment is obvious fodder for those demanding “decarceration” of other felons.

Consider the impact on the victim of his theft, deprived of her wardrobe upon arrival. Maybe she was only gambling, but maybe she was attending one of the countless conventions and meetings that are a staple of the Las Vegas tourism industry. What if she had to deliver an address clothed only in her wrinkled travel garments the following day? What about the feeling of violation she experienced when her most private possessions were in the hands of a thief?

Did Brinton receive no jail time because authorities wanted to keep nonbinary cross dresser out of prison? Are they a protected class that is punished less than the rest of us?

Brinton still could face incarceration for charges of a similar threat at MSP airport:

The case against Brinton in Minneapolis is ongoing at this time. If found guilty in that case, the former Energy Department officials could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. According to the complaint in that incident, Brinton removed a tag from a woman's luggage and walked out. The items inside were appraised at $2,325. American Airlines later confirmed that Brinton had not checked a bag on their flight from Washington D.C. The victim was shown footage of Brinton with the suitcase, she confirmed that it was her luggage.

If another plea deal is offered with no incarceration, a serial felon (theft of over $1000 in value is a felony in Minnesota) will have escaped jail for heinously victimizing strangers.

Sadly, we are now in a period of a two-tiered justice system. Biden’s DOJ is asking that terroristic hate crimes directed against its enemies (The Catholic Church, which the FBI infiltrated) go unpunished with incarceration.

President Biden’s Justice Department is recommending no jail time for an abortion activist who scrawled “F–k Catholics” on a church’s walls, assaulted a church employee and defaced several religious statues in reaction to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last summer, according to a report. The Justice Department put forward a plea agreement, reviewed by Fox News Digital, that calls for three years’ probation and no jail time for Maeve Nota, who was arrested June 28, 2022, for vandalizing the St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue, Washington. Nota, a transgender man, was charged with a hate crime and assault for vandalizing the church, and tossing rocks at and spray-painting an employee of the church, according to the Bellevue Reporter.

It looks as though transgenders, a group which lately accounts for a lot of violence including horrific school shootings, are being sheltered from imprisonment and thereby incentivized for even worse behavior.