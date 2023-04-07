Banking behemoth CEO flaunts federal incompetency and proposes the use of ‘eminent domain’ against American citizens

It’s one of the more bizarre experiences in life to witness the unsuspecting sheep shuffle on towards the abattoir as you openly declare the danger ahead, telling them they are in fact moving towards a grisly death. What’s even stranger, is when those sheep bleat back, asserting the slaughterhouse is actually a utopia, and once inside, everything will be more just, more free, and more fair.

Of course, the analogy above is akin to the struggle of the awake conservative and how we relate to contemporary everyday leftists. They really have no idea they’re nothing more than pawns, utterly dispensable, and they too will be told to ‘face the wall’ if — as Tucker Carlson labels them — the “lizard overlords in Davos” get their way.

Speaking of whom….

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and World Economic Forum crony, dispatched a letter to all shareholders just two days ago which contained several revealing tidbits, two of which I will highlight.

The first? Dimon proposes the seizure of Americans’ private property as a viable path forward for the “green” agenda. In his words:

We may even need to evoke eminent domain – we simply are not getting the adequate investments fast enough for grid, solar, wind and pipeline initiatives.

As we all know, the Inflation Reduction Act was really just the Green New Deal, with billions of confiscated and unbacked dollars funneled to “green” industries — and now the globalists are openly clawing for our real estate too.

Secondly, Dimon reveals how deeply inept (or is it putrescent?) the Federal Reserve, and the Biden troupe as a whole really is — and I actually don’t think it was intentional. Speaking to the recent financial fiascos, Dimon wrote:

Regarding the current disruption in the U.S. banking system, most of the risks were hiding in plain sight. Interest rate exposure, the fair value of held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolios and the amount of SVB’s uninsured deposits were always known – both to regulators and the marketplace. … It is unlikely that any recent change in regulatory requirements would have made a difference in what followed. Instead, the recent rapid rise of interest rates placed heightened focus on the potential for rapid deterioration…. Even worse, the stress testing based on the scenario devised by the Federal Reserve Board (the Fed) never incorporated interest rates at higher levels. This is not to absolve bank management – it’s just to make clear that this wasn’t the finest hour for many players.

“The stress testing based on the scenario devised by… (the Fed) never incorporated interest rates at higher levels.”

If economic “experts” with noteworthy “credentials” couldn’t figure out that raising the rates was going to be the only way to temporarily mitigate the unfettered spending — something even I knew — then they rival Bill Cooper’s example of “the stupidest” people to ever “walk the face of the earth.” Or, they’re not that dumb, and they manufactured the financial crises… central bank digital currency anyone? Either way it remains inarguable — the Fed completely fails at its stated mission “to foster the stability, integrity, and efficiency of the nation's monetary, financial, and payment systems so as to promote optimal macroeconomic performance.”

So how can we slow the bleeding? Well, Dimon offers us that answer too — albeit seemingly intentionally. Read below:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an extraordinary and groundbreaking technology. AI and the raw material that feeds it, data, will be critical to our company’s future success — the importance of implementing new technologies simply cannot be overstated.

I know the surveillance state feels like a Goliath, but a majority of the data collected for AI use is collected by our own consent. Many of us downplay the important, or “critical” role that our data has in the war against our inalienable rights, and that’s a misguided attitude — don’t forget there is a “futuristic city” currently under construction, one in which personal data is set to be a currency. We can and should make every conceivable effort to offer up as little data as possible, and certainly revoke consent where it’s not absolutely necessary.

For all their faulty egoism and pseudo-superiority, one would think these “elites” would be a little more hush-hush about their plans for global subjugation?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.