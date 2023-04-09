Arrogance in the White House can be dangerous

It appears that we have two proud and haughty men squaring off against each other in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, namely Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

A proverb in the Good Book says, “Pride goeth before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.” (Proverbs 16:18) Since most of us are not personally or jointly interested in destruction or a fall, how do We The People avoid the calamity contained in this proverb?

Common sense instinct would urge us to look for capable leaders wise enough to be neither proud nor haughty. In another part of the Good Book comes an answer, “Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He shall lift you up.” (James 4:10)

If there is an Endangered Virtue List, humility is right up there with others, like modesty and loyalty. In 2023, we live in a country that is both a military and economic superpower. Rather than giving glory to God or revering our predecessors for our status, our human nature leads us to take credit for our place in the world.

Image: Trump by Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0); Biden screen grab.

Joe Biden, our current leader, is infamous for saying, “No one f@#$s with a Biden!” He is a legend in his own mind. As a leader, he blames others for America’s misfortunes and walks away from criticism. The media provide him with a force field from scrutiny when inconvenient truths surface about him and his creepy family.

Donald Trump is also proud and haughty. He promised his supporters that he would create so much success in America that we would get tired of winning. As I look over the conservative landscape in 2023, I don’t see the legacy of success he promised. He accuses DeSantis, Haley, and evangelicals of being disloyal when his history of showing loyalty or fostering loyalty is threadbare at best.

Some of you may argue that our adversaries in China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela are as proud and haughty as we are. That argument did not work when we were in school, and it will not work in a just court.

If pride and haughtiness lead to bad ends, what goeth after contrition and humility? During His last days on earth, Jesus humbled Himself in the sight of the Lord, and the Lord lifted Him up on Easter. His leadership offers something better than fall and destruction.

Ned Cosby, a regular contributor to American Thinker, is a pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired career public high school teacher. His newest novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.