Are you ready for the trans caravan?

Our so-called moderate president Joe Biden has decided to double down on that "humanitarian" immigration pledge that he made during the campaign. Yes, let's welcome those going north who don't identify as male or female. This is the story:

The Biden administration will now allow immigrants applying for benefits through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to mark their preferred gender identity without needing their other documentation to match. In a press release Friday, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said effective immediately, the agency was updating its policy to accept "the self-identified gender marker for individuals requesting immigration benefits." "The gender marker they select does not need to match the gender marker indicated on their supporting documentation," the release said. "The update also clarifies that people requesting benefits do not need to submit proof of their gender identity when submitting a request to change their gender marker, except for those submitting Form N-565, Application for Replacement Naturalization/Citizenship Document."

Are we crazy yet? So you can be Carlos on your documents but you can now apply as Carla? What could possibly go wrong here? Let me think of a couple of possibilities:

First, this is going to confuse the heck out of the Mexican authorities. All of this woke stuff hasn't quite gone south of the border yet. By the way, the Mexicans have a word for these people. I can't post it here but you will hear it loud and clear when the fans get angry at the referee in one of their soccer games.

Second, what happens with people who have criminal records -- and I don't mean violent. Let's say that Carlos committed fraud in Mexico and now takes a different identify up here. Nobody is going to think of that?

Maybe there are other problems, too. Will "trans" asylum open up another avenue to come to the U.S.?

Of course, it's all about those people with MAGA hats attacking "transgenders." Not the transgender who walks into a school and kills six people. It's those imaginary attacks that the MAGA people are going to practice against the new arrivals. Here is President Biden the moderate:

"Let me be clear: These attacks are un-American and must end. The bullying, discrimination, and political attacks that trans kids face have exacerbated our national mental health crisis," he continued. "More than half of transgender youth say they have seriously considered suicide. Loving parents are terrified for their children’s futures."

Really? So they weren't suicidal or confused before Trump created MAGA?

Our beautiful nation is going to hell and all we hear is that this is a more humanitarian approach to the border.

