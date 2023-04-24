AOC accuses Tucker Carlson of ‘very, very clearly’ inciting violence, flaunts her stunning ignorance of government regulation

It will surprise absolutely no one who reads American Thinker to learn that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is utterly ignorant on a topic she discussed in an interview with Jen Psaki on MSNBC, and that she flung baseless serious charges at a leading conservative while offering no evidence whatsoever.

Pam Key of Breitbart took on for the team and watched the entire 17-and-a-half-minute interview, so you don’t have to endure the flaming idiocy. Here are the key words:

“We have very real issues with what is permissible on air. We saw that with January 6, and we saw that in the lead-up to January 6. How we navigate questions, not just of freedom of speech but also accountability for incitement of violence, this is the line that we have to really explore through law.” Psaki asked, “Do you think that media organizations or social media platforms should be accountable for being platforms for incitement?” Ocasio-Cortez said, “I believe that when it comes to broadcast television, like Fox News, these are subject to federal law, federal regulation in terms of what’s allowed on air and what isn’t. When you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these others folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence, very clearly incitement of violence. That is the line that I think we have to be willing to contend with.”

As a lawmaker, Ocasio-Cortez ought to know that Fox News is not broadcast television. It is distributed via cable, satellite, and streaming services. It has no FCC licenses the way that terrestrial broadcast stations, such as those carrying NBC programming, do. This is elementary and fundamental to understanding the video business and has been the case since the dawn of cable television. It boggles the mind that someone so frequently appearing on television screens would not grasp this basic point.

And the fact that Jen Psaki, who has the experience that should have informed her of this elementary distinction, let the misinformation be spread on her program is appalling. Where are the purported “misinformation experts” denouncing this and calling for Facebook, Twitter, and other social media to censor Psaki?

Add to that the irresponsibility of making criminal charges (inciting violence can be criminal) without any specific evidence is irresponsible.

Ihope and trust that Tucker Carlson will invite her on his program to discuss this. Of course, she will decline, but then he can educate the sophomoric solon on the realities of the media-government interaction on cable TV.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab