Alec Baldwin stoops even lower than humans could ever imagine

Back in October 2021, Alec Baldwin fatally shot the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of his film “Rust”.

The incident was most likely an accident, but irrespective of his intentions, Baldwin was responsible for the death of Hutchins.

Baldwin during rehearsal (YouTube screengrab)

Most humans feel remorseful even if they accidentally cause another human he slightest of discomfort.

Most humans in Baldwin’s place would be immersed in an ocean of sorrow and repentance for a prolonged period. Baldwin’s actions left a young child without a mother and destroyed a family.

Most humans with Baldwin’s wealth would have reached out to the victims and helped them in every possible way including financially. Perhaps even accept all financial responsibility for the child's welfare and education.

Most humans in Baldwin’s wife’s place would also be filled with despondency about the incident and have compelled their husbands to do the right thing and take care of the victim's family.

But nothing of that kind happened.

In mere weeks after the incident, Baldwin’s wife posted fun family photos on Instagram. It was as if nothing had happened.

But that wasn’t all.

Months later, during an interview on ABC, Baldwin attempted to deny all responsibility for the actions. He claimed that some unknown forces were responsible for Hutchins’s death, and that he didn’t pull the trigger.

All through the interview, Baldwin used his acting skills to portray himself as a bigger victim than the woman who died due to his actions.

It was a vile and obscene display.

Halyna Hutchins’s husband was understandably livid and launched a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin.

But Baldwin reacted that he is accustomed to being sued by the likes of Hutchins, implying that Hutchins was probably out to make easy money at his expense.

But the abyss was yet to be traversed.

In his filing, Baldwin blamed the victim directly. He claimed that it was Hutchins who told him to cock the gun that ultimately fired a live round of ammunition, resulting in her death.

Baldwin seems to be also attempting to wriggle out of any financial commitment.

Baldwin’s lawyers are claiming that Baldwin's contract for the film protects him from responsibility for any costs or claims against him. He also seeks coverage of his legal fees.

More than a year later, Hilaria cannot stop posting fun family photos and videos of them enjoying life.

Now, as a mother, she has to take care of her family by keeping them healthy and happy; Alec’s children must not suffer for Alec’s actions.

But none of these photos and videos needed to be posted. It did seem to strike her that a display of merriment, not so long after her husband’s actions had killed a wife and a mother and destroyed another family, would be insensitive.

Alec Baldwin continues to virtue signal, posting fun family and show biz photos as well.

Last August, Baldwin claimed to be a victim again, this time at the hands of Trump supporters.

Baldwin told CNN that he worried about his own safety after comments made by President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the shooting on the set of Rust.

“To me, [that was] the only time I thought about … that I worried about what was going to happen to me. Because here was Trump who instructed people to commit acts of violence and he was pointing the finger at me and saying I was responsible for the death.”

So, what did Trump really say?

Trump, like most people, wonders why a loaded gun was on the set. He also wonders why Baldwin didn’t check if the gun was loaded. He also wondered why Baldwin pointed the gun at his cinematographer and actually pulled the trigger instead of firing it in the air. Trump pointed to Baldwin being unstable due to his constant fistfights with reporters.

Baldwin attempted to link Trump's comment about him to the January 6th ‘insurrection’ and repeated the hoax about Officer Sicknick being killed by Trump supporters.

“One thousand percent I am nervous that a bunch of people who were instructed by the former president to go the Capitol and they killed a law enforcement officer. They killed somebody. And you don’t think to myself are some of those people going to come and kill me.”

But then Baldwin even went lower.

Following Trump’s indictment and arrest early this month, Alec joined the series of celebrities in a display of schadenfreude.

Baldwin appeared in a comedy video alongside comedian and impressionist Matt Friend attempting to mock Trump’s situation

In the video, Friend is doing an impression of Trump mocking and deriding a bedraggled-looking Baldwin, who plays himself.

In a strange way, despite their efforts, Baldwin ended up sounding and looking quite ridiculous. Considering Baldwin’s actions had infinitely worst consequences than those of Trump’s for which he was indicted, Baldwin also appeared to lack any self-awareness, which is common among the sanctimonious.

Donald Trump yells at Alec Baldwin pic.twitter.com/LEj44zHsyw — Matt Friend (@themattfriend) April 10, 2023

More than a year after his actions killed another human being, Baldwin attempted to depict himself as the real victim. He also held the victim responsible for her death. He shamed the victim's family. He is attempting to block any reparative payments to the victim's family. Baldwin continues to post videos of himself and his family engaging in merriment and is now engaging in a vulgar display of schadenfreude.

What is amazing is that the likes of Alec consider themselves to be compassionate and empathetic. Alec often talks about his political work and how he has fought for the rights of the downtrodden.

Since he appears to have no empathy for his victim, we could infer that all his activism is a charade.

This truly sickening psychopathic behavior should come as no surprise considering Baldwin's record. Baldwin has frequently displayed uncontrollable rage and has engaged in violence. Even his ‘comedy’ on SNL, where he did a meanspirited rude caricature of President Trump revealed the darkness within Baldwin.

Another disgraceful fall for the already fallen and one who you would have thought couldn’t stoop any lower.