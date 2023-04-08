After NYT publicizes possible Trump campaign hiring of Laura Loomer and blowback from MTG, campaign says it’s not hiring her

Maggie Haberman is just about the last person you’d expect to do Donald Trump a favor. But the Trump hating star political reporter for the New York Times, along with Jonathan Swan, a highly regarded White House reporter, may have saved the campaign from a potentially disastrous hire of Laura Loomer.

Loomer has what one might charitably call an uneven reputation among conservatives. While many of her enthusiasms are widely shared on the right, she lacks an internal editor and has earned a lot of enemies even on her own side of the basic red-blue political divide.

On Friday, Haberman and Swan published an article (since updated and re-titled) about the campaign considering hiring Loomer, principally because of her attacks on Ron DeSantis. The article described in unflattering terms, as an “anti-Muslim activist” among other sins.

The reaction from conservatives was not uniformly positive. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been attacked by Loomer, warned Trump against hiring her:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) warned former President Trump against hiring far-right activist Laura Loomer, calling her “mentally unstable” and a “documented liar.” Greene tweeted on Friday that Loomer, a former congressional candidate who has repeatedly made anti-Muslim remarks, attacked her for supporting Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid for House speaker and for not endorsing Loomer in her congressional campaign.