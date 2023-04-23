Advanced Placement US History books defame Trump and conservatives

Whether you have children or remember your high school days, you remember that Advanced Placement (“AP”) classes attracted the strivers in any schools, the ones who wanted to take an ostensibly college-level class in a given subject, whether to have a more interesting class, to gain college credits or (nowadays) to get extra grade points. These are the kids who pay attention, and who will soon be voting, so it matters tremendously that many of today’s AP U.S. History books defame Donald Trump, a treatment they do not give any other president, including Bill Clinton.

Greg Price took the time to “review five of the most commonly used AP U.S. History textbooks that cover all the way through the presidency.” It was an eye-opening experience and a very disturbing one. Without exception, they repeat as true defamatory claims about Trump, including the disproven Russia collusion hoax, and Clarence Thomas, as well as giving the leftist version of Trayvon Martin’s and Michael Brown’s deaths. One even implies that Trump supporters murdered Brian Sicknick on January 6. Some generally disparage conservatives.

Here's Price’s summary of the books but I urge you to read beyond the summary. Price backs up his claims with screen grabs from the books:

Nearly all of the textbooks claim “Russian meddling” was responsible for the 2016 election of Donald Trump, despite that narrative being debunked through multiple studies and news reports. A New York University Center for Social Media and Politics study found that Russian Twitter accounts had no measurable impact on the 2016 election. Facebook’s internal investigation also found that 56% of the $100K worth of Facebook ads purchased by Russians in 2016 were viewed on the platform after the election was over. They also leave out all the details of how the Trump/Russia media narrative unraveled. None of them mention the phony Steele Dossier, how the FBI abused FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) to spy on Trump, the illegal unmasking of Michael Flynn, how officials like John Brennan, James Clapper, and Rep. Adam Schiff lied to the public about Russian collusion, or the role Hillary Clinton’s campaign played in feeding false Trump/Russia stories to the press. Many of the books also cover in depth the unproven sexual misconduct allegations against President Trump and Justice Clarence Thomas while altogether leaving out any mentions of the many similar allegations against President Bill Clinton. In addition, they all repeat debunked narratives about the Trayvon Martin shooting, and cover the Michael Brown shooting without acknowledging that the Obama Justice Department found the “hands up don’t shoot” narrative was a complete fabrication. One textbook covers Officer Brian Sicknick’s death without clarifying that he died of natural causes from a stroke. The only one that covers the coronavirus pandemic claims that “wet markets” were the most likely origin of the virus while leaving out the lab leak theory. One textbook says that Donald Trump’s message in 2016 “appealed successfully to nostalgia for a time when people of color and women knew their ‘place,’” that Donald Trump tweeting about how LeBron James and Maxine Waters “lack in intelligence” is racist, and that Trump’s election was responsible for hurricanes. Another attributes Trump’s victory in 2016 to “angry white men.” One book contains the Trump Charlottesville “very fine people on both sides” hoax and another flat out falsely claims Trump never condemned Charlottesville at all.

Again, please look at Price’s entire essay. You need to know how deep the rot goes in American education.

Whether false or biased, this is what is being pumped into the “best and brightest” students, the ones with brains like sponges, across America. It’s happening at “woke” and “conservative” schools, and at schools both public and private. These future college students and voters are being plied with anti-conservative misinformation from teachers they trust—and it’s likely that their parents trust these teachers too.

If you have students in high school, I urge you to find out which books they are reading and to lodge your protest with the schools.