A Tale of Two Whistleblowers

Back in August 2019, which seems like a long time ago considering the rapidly changing news cycle, a whistleblower filed a complaint about President Trump's conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that occurred on July 25, 2019.

The whistleblower didn’t work for the White House and was not directly involved with the call but cited "more than half a dozen officials" who were "deeply concerned" about potential abuse of the law.

This gist of the complaint was that President Trump had blocked nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine while pushing Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, who was then running for President.

The Biden family was linked to numerous shady deals in Ukraine. In 2017, Hunter Biden was paid $83,000 per month to be on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, despite no experience in the energy sector or in Ukraine. Burisma was under investigation for striking shady deals.

In 2015, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. (3½ minute video clip)

Hunter’s salary was cut in half when Joe Biden's tenure as vice president ended, which made it perfectly obvious what the purpose of the salary was.

As President, Trump had the right to know if a potential future president was compromised. Aid has always been used as part of a quid-pro-quo agreement with foreign powers

By October 2019, another whistleblower appeared, claiming to have first hand knowledge of the call. For the Democrats desperately looking for a way to force Trump out of office, this was godsend.

Their most audacious hoax -- that that Trump had colluded with the Russia to steal the election from Hillary Clinton -- failed spectacularly, despite the prolonged partisan Mueller probe.

The Democrats and their PR wing disguised as the news media claimed Trump's actions on the call were treasonous, dangerous and amounted to interference in the 2020 elections. The Democrat-held House of Representatives impeached Trump on two charges -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump was acquitted in the Senate.

During the impeachment investigation, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was listening on the call, testified that Trump made "inappropriate" political demands of Zelensky and Trump attempted to intimidate him to prevent him from testifying.

The identity of the whistleblowers was kept a secret to protect them from threats and the secret remains to this day. But make no mistake, the whistleblowers were partisan deep state operatives who were looking to destroy Trump.

Vindman, who was also given whistleblower status, certainly did well after his testimony.

He became a pundit on MSNBC, he had a guest role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, and even got a book deal. Recently, Vindman was accused of profiteering from the Ukrainian war via defense contracts.

The Democrats and the media lavished blandishments on the whistleblowers, calling them heroes, patriots, and saviors of democracy. Four years later, we have another whistleblower.

This individual revealed intelligence documents pertaining to the conflict in Ukraine. he leaks show that 14 American troops are direct combatants in the war, despite Biden pledging that there will be no boots on the ground. Since Congress hasn’t authorized the US to actively enter this foreign war, this is a violation of American law.

Tucker Carlson revealed that Ukraine appears to be losing the war with seven Ukrainians being killed for every Russian. Ukrainian air defenses have been utterly degraded. Ukraine is losing.

The WaPo reported that a document from February expresses doubts about Ukraine's chance of success in its forthcoming counteroffensive owing to challenges with troops, ammunition, and equipment.

The WaPo also claimed that South Korea has doubts about arming Ukraine while Egypt plans to produce 40,000 rockets for Russia in secret.

This is contrary to the claims from the media and the Democrats that Ukraine is on the verge of winning the war and that the coalition with Ukraine is as strong as ever.

The US has already appropriated more than $112bn for the war in Ukraine in 2022 alone, this is taxpayers’ money. The taxpayers have a right to know how their money is being squandered in a losing war.

The documents also illustrate U.S. efforts to spy on Ukraine's government and allies such as Israel and South Korea.

So how have the powers that be reacted to this whistleblower and his actions? Biden officials adamantly dismissed the documents as "Russian disinformation" adding that the information is not intended for public consumption.

The name and photo of the whistleblower were revealed by the media, and there was no concern about his safety. The whistleblower was branded a leaker by the same group that objected when Trump branded the Ukraine call whistleblower as a leaker.

The whistleblower was arrested by the FBI yesterday in Massachusetts and will be arraigned in federal court there.

The Washington Post first reported that the whistleblower worked on a military base. The WaPo described him as a lonely young man and gun enthusiast. CNN used an anonymous source to claim the whistleblower was racist and had a menacing vibe.

This is an almost identical characterization that they use for gunmen engaging in shootouts or ‘insurrectionists’

Do not be too surprised if in the future the media claims the whistleblower is a Trump supporter who engaged in election denialism and that he is an insurrectionist. This is an attempt to dehumanize the man to create ground for the draconian punishment he will receive.

We once again are confronted with the reality that there are no principles, laws, or rules in D.C.?

Laws are enforced not based on the violation but based on the goals and the identity of the violators. If the violator is a man of the establishment, he will be the greatest hero who ever lived. If the violator exposes the corruption in the establishment, every pejorative epithet known to mankind is conferred upon him.

These clearly are the best of times, because the facts came to light thanks to the whistleblower. But these are also the worst of times because the truth-teller is likely to spend a significant amount of time behind bars.

Only in totalitarian nations do governments and their agencies peddle hoaxes, suppress facts, and punish dissenters and propagators of inconvenient facts. Only in authoritarian regimes does the media devolve into lapdogs of the powerful instead watchdogs on behalf of the people. This should never ever happen in one of the largest democracies in the world.

The ball once again is in the court of the GOP.

Will they hold hearings about the shocking revelations by the whistleblower and hold the culprits accountable or will they look the other way and join the powers that be? A new poll revealed that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) popularity has spiked since taking on the new job as Speaker of the House this year. McCarthy has an opportunity to push the popularity number even higher by leading the charge.

There is obviously a chasm of difference between what is needed to be done and what is actually done.

Let's keep our fingers crossed.