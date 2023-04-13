A former Trump attorney preaches one thing but practiced another

In the April 8 issue of The Epoch Times, Jenna Ellis, former senior legal adviser and counsel to President Trump, had an op-ed entitled “Indictment Against Trump is Chance for Unity Against Government Weaponization.” Ellis wrote at the close:

This is a moment when all Republicans, conservatives, and anyone who believes in the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution, regardless of party or politics, can and should come together to fight the weaponization of government against Trump and every targeted American on every level.

Ellis then goes on to implore readers not to back down: “We can’t back down or become fractured over politics.”

What chutzpah! Didn’t Ellis back down to the Colorado Bar Association?

The 65 Project goes after attorneys who stood with and for President Trump regarding the questionable 2020 presidential election. The organization seeks to have these attorneys disbarred.

Image: Jenna Ellis by Gage Skidmore. CC BY-SA 2.0.

Like other progressive organizations attacking conservatives, the 65 Project does not want Donald Trump to have any competent legal advocate. This tactic is the type of thing that occurs in tyrannical nations, where the accused are rarely allowed legal representation. (Lack of legal counsel has also happened to many Americans arrested related to the January 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol.)

In 2022, the 65 Project filed a legal ethics complaint against Jenna Ellis in her home state of Colorado. It appears that the woman telling us in an Epoch Times op-ed that we can’t back down did exactly that and more. From Rachel Alexander in “The Caving of Ex-Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis”:

Earlier this month, Ellis quietly settled the case. She admitted to spreading “misrepresentations” “with at least a reckless state of mind.” For these concessions, which are very damaging to Trump and his cause, Ellis escaped with a censure for professional misconduct from the Colorado courts. Based on her tweets, Ellis appears now to be leaning toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump for president in 2024, although a year ago she offered to represent Disney against DeSantis. Ellis’ censure deal required her to say she had misled Americans with statements such as, “The election was stolen and Trump won by a landslide.” And, “The proper and true victor … is Donald Trump.” These are statements most Republican voters believe are true, according to polls. A Quinnipiac poll found that 76% of Republicans believe there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Alexander’s article also shares that, before being censured rather than disbarred, Ellis tweeted that Kari Lake was a “grifter” for continuing her appeal regarding Arizona’s gubernatorial race.

Ellis’s recanting, which was fuel for the liberal media’s regular Trump attacks, was reported elsewhere, including PBS and The Washington Post.

I don’t begrudge Jenna Ellis for backing down to save her legal career. However, then to turn around and tell the rest of us to have backbone when she didn’t is an affront to all America First patriots, many of whom have lost their jobs and liberty by refusing to back down.