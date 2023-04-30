« Obama and his friends are a perfect illustration of the modern-day elitist Democrat | A space alien checks out America »
April 30, 2023
A current events quiz
-Satire-
- The Biden administration recently let what fly across much of the country before finally shooting it down over the ocean off the Carolina coast?
- A witch on a broom
- An Iranian drone
- A Chinese spy balloon
- A Canadian goose
- An airplane filled with Trump supporters
- The Biden administration subsequently shot down what?
- A Canadian airliner
- A student’s science project
- Air Force 2
- A UFO
- Definitely ‘b,’ and possibly either a, c, or d
- The Biden administration—and several Democratic governors—have recently considered banning the manufacture and/or sale of _____________?
- “MAGA” hats
- Gas stoves
- Gasoline-powered vehicles
- ‘b’ and ‘c’
- The use of logic and reason
- A Canadian shop teacher has recently been in the news because of his _____________?
- Massive prosthetic penis
- Massive prosthetic breasts
- Cheerful and professional demeanor
- Extraordinary competence
- Side job selling intricately-carved wooden figurines of Disney characters
- CNN recently parted ways with __________?
- Chris Cuomo
- Brian Stelter
- Don Lemon
- All of the above
- Journalistic integrity
- Fox News recently parted ways with ___________?
- Tucker Carlson
- A great many viewers
- ‘a’ and ‘b’
- Geraldo Rivera
- Rachel Maddow
- China is _________?
- All of the below
- Almost certainly about to attack Taiwan
- A communist nation run by the Chinese Communist Party
- Trying to take over the world via the “Belt and Road Initiative,” etc., etc.
- Run by people who, although sinister and power-mad, are much more serious, forward-thinking, nationalistic, and effective than are the people
ruiningrunning Western nations
- The record-breaking snowfall, snowpack, and cold temperatures across the U.S. and much of the world this winter and spring are clear indications of ______________?
- Global warming
- Global cooling
- The idiocy of experts’ predictions and assertions
- The natural and cyclical randomness of weather
- Both ‘c’ and ‘d’
- The war in Ukraine __________?
- Is thus far clearly being won by Ukraine
- Is thus far clearly being won by Russia
- Is being needlessly prolonged by the Biden administration
- Is stupid
- Is being primarily waged by two flawed nations, to the detriment of most of the western world, and has many historical antecedents… and future historical ramifications
- Transgenderism is ______________?
- All the rage today, a remarkably hip fad, especially amongst today’s schoolkids
- Currently being zealously promoted in schools and by elite influencers around the world
- The most preposterous form of “appropriation” imaginable
- Impossible
- All of the above
Answers: 1) c 2) e 3) d 4) b 5) d 6) c 7) a 8) e 9) e 10) e
Graphic credit: Mets 501 CC BY-SA 3.0 license