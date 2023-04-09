50 is the New 70 degrees Fahrenheit

Gee, record snowfall practically everywhere. Many have been enduring well-below-normal spring temperatures. When is that atmospheric heat-trapping going to kick in? If I had mastered Photoshop, I'd have put together a picture of Al Gore driving a snow plow...with palm trees in the background. But reality is disturbing enough.

Many reporters covering the ongoing devastation being wrought by tornadoes bend over backwards to tie the phenomenon to global warming. It so happens that this is tornado season — when cold Arctic air masses collide with warm, moist air masses coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The death and destruction on the ground is happening because of where the twisters touch down, which is a largely chaotic process.

H.L. Mencken is credited for saying, "Nobody ever went broke by underestimating the intelligence of the American public." Until I looked this up, I thought it was P.T. Barnum. Careful research, don't you know.

Mean sea level is actually the most reliable indicator of global temperature trends, because it is global and not local. According to NASA's website, the oceans have so far been creeping up at 3.3 millimeters per year. It takes almost 305 millimeters to equal a foot of distance. Oy! Having studied both climatology and paleontology, I can say that, should sea levels stop rising and start falling, we may well be entering the next ice age.

C'mon, this "climate change" rap is a fairly naked attempt by the "Totalitarians" to enslave us, the masses. Just scare the crap out of us. There ya go, it'll work like a charm. We'll gladly surrender just about all of our freedoms in order to imagine saving the planet. Now, that's major-league virtue-signaling.

A little ancient history lesson just now seems appropriate. There used to be a place in time known as the Pleistocene, the most recent ice age. Biologically, mammals replaced reptiles as the dominant land animals. Along with birds, mammals are warm-blooded. They generate their own internal heat — unlike reptiles, insects, and fish, which are dependent on ambient environmental temperature to support their metabolic processes.

Wooly mammoths and saber-toothed tigers are well known species from this epoch. They were much larger than their modern descendants because of the severely cold weather that they had to endure. This illustrates an interesting little trick of nature. As animals increase in size, their cubic volume increases in three dimensions, while their surface area increases in only two. Thus, warm-blooded animals retain internal heat much more efficiently as they get bigger and bigger.

Meanwhile, the Earth no longer sustains giant reptiles. Gators, crocks, and pythons are today's largest. It takes fairly warm weather to support animals that are not warm-blooded. Yet the prospect of "climate change" is flaunted as a serious problem. Simply put, it's entirely a political effort.

My purpose here is to call into question the continuing predictions of "boiling oceans"...when compared to actual reality. Five years ago, Boston Harbor was congested with sea ice, yet the left keeps ramping up its militant approach to, of all things, the weather. Why? Because comfortable bourgeois life depends on abundant, cheap energy. The "renewables" being pushed by the Green New Dealers are seriously more expensive than carbon-based energy sources and are largely based on technologies still in development. It is seriously uncertain as to when these technologies will be ready to apply...if ever.

They are reluctant to say it out loud, but their dogma is largely based on the assumption that the planet Earth would be better off without us on it. Talk about nihilism. And speaking of dogma, the left is particularly prone to conformity. Dissent is not tolerated — especially from within the ranks. A visible example is mask-wearing. It's hardly noteworthy to see a solo driver wearing a face mask — with a Biden-Harris sticker on the rear bumper.

And just filed under reductio ad absurdum is the latest news from the Associated Press: "scientists" at Dartmouth have discovered that warming, due to climate change, has added fifty home runs per year to the Major League Baseball season. I'm pretty sure they eliminated other variables such as the livelier ball that was introduced some years ago and the possible use of pharmaceutical "enhancements"...let alone just plain statistical variability and changes in wind patterns. Not.

