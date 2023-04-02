2 expelled TN insurrectionist legislators have some mighty embarrassing skeletons in their closets

You won’t be seeing any of this information on the CNN, MSNBC, or ABCNBCCBS, I bet. But the two Tennessee state legislators expelled from that body last week over their disruption of the business of that body are no angels.

Oddly enough, both of the insurrectionists, whose supporters claim they were targeted because of their Black racial identity, are named Justin, which to my mind is one of those WASPy names that you find at prep schools with large endowments.

Which brings me to the first of the Two Justins, the buffoonish, not the thuggish one. That would be Justin Pearson. Twitchy has his number: he is a phony, a preppy whose previous incarnation was as an articulate speaker of the standard, educated dialect of English.

Peachy Keenan has a side-by-side comparison of the two incarnations of Justin Pearson:

Amazing how Justin Pearson learned that crazy fake southern preacher accent just a few years after his Brooks Brothers prep school days at Bowdoin: he's like the Hilaria Baldwin of Al Sharpton clones:

Of course, it is anyone’s right to change their public persona. Just ask Hilaria Baldwin. But you do tend to become an embarrassing joke. Again, ask Hilaria.

Nevertheless, phony Justin apparently is back in his seat in the state capitol:

Nashville's Metropolitan Council voted to reinstate Jones on Monday.

The other Justin is more troubling. Guy Benson has his number:

Strangely, this relevant little nugget was omitted from nearly all of the hero worship "news" coverage of the expulsions. I can't imagine why:

A protester behind a series of recent demonstrations at the Tennessee state Capitol has been banned from the building and ordered to have no contact with House Speaker Glen Casada after being charged Thursday with assault. Justin Jones, 23, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of disorderly conduct after authorities say he threw a cup of coffee into an elevator, striking Casada and Rep. Debra Moody, R-Covington...According to arrest documents, Jones "attempted to push his way past uniformed state troopers" as he approached the elevator while yelling "Casada is a racist." Jones then is accused of throwing a paper to-go cup "filled with an unknown liquid believed to be hot coffee" into the elevator. The liquid splashed onto Casada and Moody... (bold in original) So in his days an unelected left-wing agitator, this man -- then a divinity student -- shoved police officers while accosting the Tennessee House Speaker, per police records, then allegedly hurled a cup of hot coffee at the man, striking his target and another GOP lawmaker. This conduct earned him a ban from the building. Democrats in Tennessee then decided it would be a good idea to nominate and elect Jones to that very chamber, where he flagrantly violated the rules, disrupting the legislative process with a new form aggressive agitation. And that's not all. He also insulted another GOP colleague with a racial slur, because he's classy that way: Rep. Sabi "Doc" Kumar explaining how the only time in his 53 years in America—an immigrant—that he's been reduced to just the color of his skin was by Justin Jones.



"You put a brown face on white supremacy."—@brotherjones_ pic.twitter.com/Qfr4CvhtwK — Megan Lee Writes (@MeganLeeWrites_) April 6, 2023

Two Black “heroes” both weirdly named Justin: one buffoonish, one thuggish.