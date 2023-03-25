'Woke' Pentagon official 'reassigned' after Congress questions her anti-white tweets

Are the wokesters running the Pentagon on the run?

Probably not, but something is brewing, given the news that broke today about one of Gen. Mark Milley's wokester-finest being reassigned at the Pentagon, following congressional criticism and unfavorable media coverage of her anti-white social media posts just prior to taking her Pentagon job.

According to the New York Post:

WASHINGTON — Self-described “woke” Defense Department schools official Kelisa Wing, whose anti-white social media comments garnered national attention last fall, has been reassigned to an unrelated role, The Post has learned. The Defense Department in October launched a 30-day review of Wing — the now-former education activity chief diversity equity and inclusion officer — after her Twitter posts with disparaging comments about white people resurfaced. “I’m so exhausted at these white folx in these [professional development] sessions this lady actually had the CAUdacity to say black people can be racist too,” she wrote in one post from June 2020, using a portmanteau for “Caucasian audacity.”

Which is weird stuff to read from someone who's sitting there in the Pentagon in charge of children of all colors' education, as well as the self-described “woke” chief of diversity, equity and inclusion at the DoD’s school system. Some kids better than others, Kelisa?

Wing also was listed as the co-author of a string of wokester books for kids being pushed in 600 elementary schools attended by children of service members, according to the Post, which came out in the House armed services subcommittee meeting..

In October, about 45 copies of books Wing co-authored — including titles such as “What Is White Privilege?” and “What Does It Mean to Defund the Police?” — were available in 11 DOD school libraries, according to a Substack report by OpenTheBooks, a right-leaning nonprofit that tracks government spending. As of this month, that number had grown to more than 600 books in 49 DOD schools from Quantico, Va., to Yokosuka, Japan, according to online library databases and the report.

Sounds like a pretty penny for her, for telling all the white kids they're the bad guys. If she got paid for this propaganda, it doesn't even sound ethical or even legal, given her Pentagon post, as Rep. Elise Stefanik, who led the questioning, noted. That's one heck of a conflict of interest, to be using one's Pentagon post to shill radical wokester books for big dollars, all to demonize police, berate white kids for their unchosen skin color, or to hassle them about their ancestors she couldn't possibly know about.

As Wing told the Military Times in an exclusive interview last February:

“No, I did not make disparaging comments against white people. I would never categorize an entire group of people to disparage them. I’m speaking now as a private individual, about my private free speech from July of 2020,” she said.

How does she square that second sentence with the third sentence, then? She'd never disparage an entire group of people -- except as a private citizen? Tell that to the local Klansman whose nefarious statements and activities are what he says and does in private so it's O.K.? That's some logic she's got there.

She's not even good at lying.

When congressional heat first came down on her for her anti-white tweets and wokester book-writing machine, she claimed the tweets were taken out of context, she was all in for and she actually denied that she wrote the books. There was no explanation in the Military Times report as to why her name was on the front of each of them.

Which leaves a lot of open questions about what she was up to in what was undoubtedly a six-figure job.

Someone was paying her to be 'woke' and she ran with it, until someone started looking at her tweets. Now she's been "re-assigned" in what the Pentagon claims was a non-punitive reassignment that they didn't identify. It's almost as if they're trying to hide her from Congress.

Who hired her without checking her tweets?

Did they check her tweets and nod approvingly?

One wonders if that lateral move was actually a promotion.

One wonders where she will turn up next to spread her message of racial division.

And one wonders how many more of these characters are at the Pentagon drawing six-figure salaries to spread racial grievance and hatred of other people?

It's important to know because service members, especially those who are young and starting families, don't usually have a lot of choice in their young children's schools. They have to move around a lot and they don't make much money, so military schooling is often their only choice. The service schools should reliably be all about patriotism and respect for the service, but all these children saw were grievances, wokery, and learning to hate their country instead.

What a picture. Congress should keep on with this woke issue at the Pentagon because right now, recruiting is at post-Vietnam War lows and China is on the march. Rep. Elise Stefanik, featured in the video, is fierce, and absolutely on the right track, as is Rep. Matt Gaetz at this YouTube video here.

If the military is seen as a place of wokery and racial division, who's going to sign up, especially if they can't protect their kids from being the objects of establishment hate such as we're seeing now?

Image: Forbes Breaking News video screen shot via YouTube