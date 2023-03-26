Woke censorship hell in New Zealand

The MSM in the southern isles of New Zealand are patting themselves on the back; the transactivists are whooping; and the mayor of our capital city, Wellington (Green party); and Labor M.P.s are high-fiving for refusing to tolerate a rather forthright atheist pro-woman woman, Posie Parker, who is fighting for women's rights in this intolerant transgender/multigender world. We sent her packing because we hated what she was saying. She could only respond from afar after being escorted out of New Zealand.

The intolerance and hate on full display are reminiscent of the Antifa and BLM protests and regular attempts to shut down free speech, by government and the MSM in the U.S.

In New Zealand, one is not allowed to hold views opposing mainstream thought, and one cannot propose another narrative, another way of looking at things. It is impossible to present reason. In the U.S., you can do that and have people support you, given the size of the population and the strong Christian foundation. Even some of the U.S. Catholic bishops are starting to get a backbone.

Here, anyone, I mean anyone, who questions the COVID-19 narrative for origins, vaccine mandates, adverse reactions, or mask effectiveness is an extremist and a conspiracy theorist. Anyone. If we question LGBTQI++++++...forget it.

We do not have a constitution; we have a toothless Bill of Rights, which the transactivists violate every day with their accusations of bigotry and slander against well reasoned, educated, and caring Christians brave enough to make even a side comment on Twitter or Instagram, or like a Facebook post of Tucker, or have a MAGA hat in the background of a video call. Unfortunately, I am unable to even peep, as I am a government employee.

Like many in the U.S. who are afraid of what is happening in high schools and colleges and Ivy League institutions, I now genuinely fear for our country. Our current opposition leaders in the National Party support the WEF and the U.N. 2030 goals and stifle their own M.P.s. The Christian M.P.s have been silenced. If National is elected in this year's general elections, they will only make it worse for families. If Labor continues, it will be just horrid. We are in 1984. It is frightening.

We have an amazing National Anthem. One line in particular is our only hope: "God defend our free land."

Philip Johnson is the pseudonym of a frazzled government employee, observing the world from his couch.

