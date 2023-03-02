Widespread public distrust in media baffles mainstream pundits

For over two years, the mainstream media has regurgitated Biden administration talking points about how great leftist economic policies are, and find themselves “confused” as to why the public just doesn’t believe them.

Last week, ABC’s David Muir sat down with Joe Biden for an exclusive interview, and at one point during the exchange, Muir said the following:

...unemployment [sic] now at its lowest level in 50 years, but you've also seen the polls. Our latest ABC News poll shows 4 in 10 Americans say they're worse off than when you were elected. Only 16 percent said they were better off. So why is that? Why aren't Americans feeling this?

Maybe the people are finding that their take home pay is no longer sufficient to cover even the most basic standard of living, because of high inflation. Maybe they see that their savings are depleted, and that their credit card debt is skyrocketing. Maybe they’re realizing that they can’t afford to buy a home.

While the Biden administration brags about how well the economy is doing, these stooges also say that college graduates can’t afford to pay off their loans — even after a three-year moratorium.

Major bankruptcies are at a 14-year high — the highest since 2009.

The problem for Biden and other Democrats is that the people live in the real world, instead of the seasonally adjusted world. We can’t all be “public servants” living off the taxpayer dime. Here are a couple examples of massive seasonal adjustments from the following article noting that “even JPMorgan is lashing out at ridiculous” season adjustment techniques:

Consider the latest nonfarm payroll number, where the seasonally adjusted print came at a shocking 517K, but only thanks to a near record seasonal adjustment factor which transformed a 2.5 million decline into a blowout gain.... Or what about the latest retail sales, which also shocked to the upside, but only after generous seasonal adjustments - which are based on just some excel modeling (and a few political taps on the shoulder) converted the traditionally weak January into a blowout month.

Here is a small sample of things that are manipulated to mislead the public:

On inflation, a good method to reduce it would be to open the energy spigot because energy prices affect everything we buy. But that is not the government or Biden’s way. Their solution is to change the way inflation is calculated. It won’t help people, but through statistical models, they can get the numbers to reflect the narrative they want. From ZeroHedge:

But it seems like the bureaucrats have finally found a way to reduce inflation. No, it has nothing to do with reducing regulations, cutting taxes, and re-embracing capitalism. The bold solution that our courageous policymakers have come up with is to change the way inflation is calculated. So rather than actually stop the destructive things they’re doing that are actually causing inflation, they’re simply inventing a new way of calculating it. It’s genius!! The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced that, beginning this month, they will calculate the Consumer Price Index (the CPI, which is one of the key benchmarks of inflation) in a different manner.

When the government wanted to scare people into capitulating to government edicts on COVID, they suddenly, without a reason based on science, changed the way they counted COVID deaths. Instead of counting deaths based on the actual cause, they started counting deaths if they were remotely or assumed to be associated with COVID. They cooked the books.

When Harvard and other schools weren’t getting the mix of students they wanted, they started punishing one race, Asians, and adding points to Whites, Blacks, and Browns. They discriminated. Now that this method will be eliminated, they will start ignoring scores. In other words, they will subjectively enroll. Instead of striving for excellence, they will pretend they want equity.

When the media and other Democrats want more gun control laws, they just change the definition. They cook the books to get the results. See the example below:

So far in 2022, the Gun Violence Archive has recorded 213 incidents that it defines as ‘mass shootings.’ Just nine, though, meet the FBI's definition.

If you want to scare people into capitulation on climate change or global warming you just create algorithms to cook the books. You basically hide previous warming periods to make current changes look bigger. Remember this?

For the past two decades, much of the hysteria about global warming — later re-labeled “climate change” — has been based on the so-called “hockey stick” graph produced by Michael MannBut the hockey stick graph is a fraud. A man-made computer software algorithm generated it, and the algorithm is rigged to produce a hockey stick shape no matter what data were entered. Like everything else found in the rigged world of “climate science,” the hockey stick graph was a fraud the day it was generated.

So why doesn’t the public believe the media when they brag about how great Biden’s policies are? Because the media so reliably fabricates “news” as they campaign for leftist policies — it shouldn’t be that hard to understand.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.