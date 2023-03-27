While former presidents might not be above the law, their status limits punishment to house arrest

Prior to events forcing The New York Times to report that the Trump indictment will not occur on Wednesday, March 22, after all, Times propagandists William K. Rashbaum and Jonah E. Bromwich reported, almost with glee, "How an Indictment and Arrest of Donald Trump Could Unfold". (Print title this hopeful slice of anti-Trump agitprop: "What Could Come Next After Grand Jury Votes.")

The article set forth seven questions concerning timing of the indictment, charges, arrest and so forth. For present purposes, herewith are two of the questions set forth for discussion by Rashbaum and Bromwich, which should have caused them to analyze the immensities of the subject matter, but, as they are mere anti-Trump propagandists, did not.

Their fifth question was: "How do you arrest a former president?" They began their answer with reference to arrest routine: photographed, finger-printed, Miranda-ized. They then explained, "But because of Mr. Trump's status as a former president -- and his round-the-clock Secret Service detail -- prosecutors are likely to make some accommodations. He could be held in n interview room instead of a cell; the investigators who process his arrest may forgo handcuffs...." [Emphasis added.]

One cannot refrain here from giving a shout out to Nancy Pelosi's kneejerk refrain: "No one is above the law." Even Mr. Trump's archfoe The New York Times acknowledges that former President Trump is...well, a former president. As Pelosi mindlessly spews "No one is above the law," she would deny operation of the federal law that provides Secret Service protection to Mr. Trump, as this submission points out below.

Next question: "Will Mr. Trump be held in jail?" This observer's perception of the writers' answer: "No, dammit."

Here is a link to the Wikipedia reference to the Former Presidents Act, followed by the paragraph on the former president's Secret Service protection.

Before we allow a rabid carrier of Trump Derangement Syndrome to rant that a convicted former president must go to prison, persons of reason must ask: “And what of his lifetime Secret Service Protection?”

Now the rabid anti-Trumper may secretly wish for an Epstein-like ending in this context, but imagine the consequences thereafter. Only an insane NeverTrumper would be unconcerned that a prison sentence become a death sentence for Mr. Trump.

Congress, by the Former Presidents Act, has declared public policy to be: the country shall do its utmost to safeguard the lives of former presidents because the injury to national well-being is incalculable should he become the unprotected target of assassination. Consequently, common sense declares: should a former president be convicted of a felony, his status as former president requires that punishment not be an effective death sentence but limited to house arrest, with the necessary liberties thereto appertaining.

Some additional remarks addressed to the former speaker: District Attorney Bragg must be thwarted in his goal to transform Donald J. Trump from polemical political target to actual physical target. Congress has already provided the means: The Former Presidents Act, which declares, really, not that presidents are above the law, but that presidents will not be permitted to be actual targets of officials who twist and distort judicial process for bad causes. You, Mrs. Pelosi, displayed your penchant for the bad cause of contempt for democracy in America when you ripped up the sheets of government paper on which were written a president's heartfelt State of the Union remarks to the country. Shame on you and thanks be to the Almighty that you are a "former," yourself.