Which presidents have made China and Russia much stronger and America intentionally weaker?

President Trump recognized the risk of Tik Tok years ago but Biden reversed his executive orders that banned them. Now the Biden administration supposedly cares.

Trump set up a program to investigate Chinese spying but the Biden administration stopped it because they apparently didn't want to hurt Xi’s feelings.

DOJ shuts down China-focused anti-espionage program The China Initiative is being cast aside largely because of perceptions that it unfairly painted Chinese Americans and U.S. residents of Chinese origin as disloyal.

Trump stopped travel from China early in the COVID pandemic and Biden and others accused him of being xenophobic. They said it was racist to call it the Chinese virus even though it came from China. When Trump and others wanted the Wuhan lab to be investigated as the source of the virus, the media, Dr. Fauci, and others colluded to call that a disproven conspiracy theory. All the people that called it a debunked or disproven conspiracy intentionally lied to protect China from investigations and to intentionally mislead the public.

They certainly didn't want people to see that America, under Fauci, funded the labs and their research.

As soon as Biden took office, he signed executive orders which were meant to destroy the oil industry. That substantially increased prices of energy, contributed significantly to high inflation, and greatly helped Russia and other oil producing countries make a great deal of money. Those increased prices allowed Putin to build up his military and have helped him to survive in the war against Ukraine.

Biden even removed Trump's sanctions on Russia's pipeline to Germany.

It is a true shame that Germany and other countries laughed off Trump's warnings about being dependent on Russia.

And remember, no matter how tough Trump was on Russia, the narrative of the Democrats and the compliant media was Trump was in collusion with Russia and Putin, a blatant lie that was used to intentionally mislead the public as they campaigned for Democrats and set out to destroy Trump.

Trump lashes Germany over gas pipeline deal, calls it Russia's 'captive' U.S. President Donald Trump launched a sharp public attack on Germany on Wednesday for supporting a Baltic Sea gas pipeline deal with Russia, saying Berlin had become “a captive to Russia” and he criticized it for failing to raise defense spending more.

China and Russia loved when the US and European countries made the deal to strengthen their ally Iran with hundreds of billions of dollars. There is nothing more idiotic than strengthening the bigger sponsor of terrorism that continues to pledge death to America.

Trump pulled out of the dangerous agreement and put severe sanctions on Iran.

Biden wanted to rework the deal and who else to negotiate with but Russia?

Instead of striking the Syrian government in retaliation for a nerve gas attack near Damascus, Obama took Russian President Vladimir Putin up on an offer to peacefully dismantle the Syrian chemical weapons program (source)

China and Russia love when America signs worthless agreements like the Paris Climate Accord. China was exempt because they are described as a developing country and Russia doesn’t care about its carbon footprint.

Trump pulled out of the non-binding agreement that will do nothing to change the climate but will weaken America.

Biden put us back in. Anyone who believes that Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia or China care about their carbon footprint and will give up oil needs to check to see if their brain has been removed.

Remember in 2012 when Obama told Russia he would be more flexible if he were reelected.

President Barack Obama was caught on camera on Monday assuring outgoing Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that he will have “more flexibility” to deal with contentious issues like missile defense after the U.S. presidential election.

Of course, one of the things Obama did when he was first elected was to back out of our agreement to put missile defense shields in Poland and the Czech Republic to appease Putin.

Barack Obama has abandoned the controversial Pentagon plan to build a missile defense system in Europe that had long soured relations with Russia.

And when Putin attacked Ukraine in 2014, Obama repeatedly refused to give Ukraine weapons to defend themselves.

But Obama would not arm the Ukrainians.

When Trump was running in 2016, the public was told he would be very disruptive to the world and denounced him for having no foreign policy experience.

What we got was a pretty peaceful world. Russia did not attack Ukraine during Trump's term as they did while Obama was President and have again while Biden is President.

We got the Abraham Peace Accords during Trump's term. Now we get China bringing Iran and Saudi Arabia together.

Why do the media and other Democrats have so little interest in investigating all the kickbacks to the Biden family from Ukraine, Russia, and China while seeking to destroy Trump every day? Don't they care about the truth?

The media clearly have made China and Russia stronger, with their blinders on about Biden and Obama. They should be embarrassed. They have certainly made America weaker.

On a side Note: Illinois has no big problems so they are voting to prevent people from declawing cats. The party that promotes castration of boys, cutting off girls’ breasts, and puberty blockers thinks it is cruel to declaw cats.

It is easier every day to tell which party is extreme, dangerous, and flat out crazy. We need to neuter the power of Democrats and all the journalists who support them before our great country is destroyed.

A bill that would make declawing cats illegal outside of an established therapeutic purpose passed the Illinois House on Thursday, advancing the bill to the Illinois Senate for further consideration. The legislation amends the "Humane Care for Animals Act", with the amendment outlawing "surgical claw removal, declawing, or a tendonectomy on any cat or otherwise alter a cat's toes, claws, or paws to prevent or impair the normal function of the cat's toes, claws, or paws."

Photo credit: Daniel Schwen CC BY-SA 4.0 license