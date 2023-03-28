Where is the GOP’s election litigation team for the 2024 election?

Say what you will about the Democratic Party’s election shenanigans, especially in the last two elections, but they did assemble an effective election litigation team for the 2020 presidential election. The Dems’ team, led by former Perkins Coie attorney Marc Elias, caught Republicans flat-footed and scored an impressive courtroom record. Of 64 cases, Elias won all but one minor case, which was later overturned in his favor. These cases were crucial in securing “President” Joe Biden’s “victory.” Also, in 2020, Elias founded the group Democracy Docket to continue the legal assault on sound and secure voting practices. In 2021, Elias left Perkins Coie to start his own law firm, the Elias Law Group.

The pathetic Republican legal response in 2020 was akin to combating a nuclear warhead with a fly swatter. As a result, we now have Dementia Joe stocking the federal judiciary with judges who can’t define a woman and are ignorant of the U.S. Constitution, as shown by Sen. John Kennedy’s line of questioning in confirmation hearings. Incredibly, one judicial candidate was completely unfamiliar with the definition of a Brady motion.

Image: Harmeet Dhillon by Gage Skidmore. CC BY-SA 2.0.

Given Elias’s legal maneuvering, one would expect the Republicans would have assembled a formidable legal team to roll back the destructive changes that drastically altered voting procedures and ballot security measures back in 2020. But no, most of the technically legal rigging by the Dems remained in place in 2022, as we witnessed an expected “Red Wave” election reduced to a red ripple in reality.

It was embarrassing and should have led to the ouster of Mitt Romney’s niece, Ronna McDaniel, as GOP chair. GOP delegates must be gluttons for punishment, though, as evidenced by McDaniel’s overwhelming reelection as chair in January 2023. She beat runner-up Harmeet Dhillon by more than a 2-to1 margin, despite, in my opinion, Dhillon’s superior qualifications and legal track record.

Speaking of Dhillon, I think she would be the perfect choice to head up a GOP legal team to pursue rolling back the awful fraud-prone 2020 ballot rule changes orchestrated by Elias and the Perkins Coie firm. In fact, she already co-chairs, with Mark Braden, the Republican National Lawyers Association.

McDaniel could redeem herself by fully funding the RNLA and allowing Dhillon and Braden to hire an aggressive staff to work toward ballot security reform in the key battleground states. This includes lobbying the state legislatures, and suing non-compliant secretaries of state, as well as other officials involved in the manipulation of mail-in ballot rules, and any other issue that affects the integrity of our elections.

If these changes aren’t made, more “technically legal” ballot shenanigans will undoubtedly occur. The Dems always speak of “threats to our democracy” even though it’s their deceptive machinations that remain the biggest threat. The GOP needs to respond vigorously and act against the left’s perversion of our election rules. There is no time to waste.

Michael Bertolone, MS is a freelance writer in Rochester, NY. His current ebook, The War on Equality: How Equity is Destroying Our Society, is available on Amazon.