Where is the GOP united front opposing Bragg's politicization of the justice system?

Will any House Republican member ask for the emails between the Bragg office and the special counsel for evidence of... collusion, as it does seem to this observer that the neo-totalitarian goal is to hound former president Trump to death?

Here now -- and based on seven decades of experience of presidential election-watching -- is how the neo-totalitarians differ in significant part from Republican officeholders.

If a former Democrat faced a barrage of concocted political fire, all House and Senate Democrats would flow out of the Capitol onto the steps within 48 hours or less to protest this unconscionable assault on Constitution, democracy and the American way.

Selected individuals would speak to the assembled media microphones. There would be no calls to the radical element to rise up in protest; the Democrats need no such calls to bestir their thugs to a chain reaction of urban arson, vandalism and brutality -- all in the name of defending democracy, you know.

Democrats streaming out of the Capitol to mark the second anniversary of January 6

YouTube screengrab

Republicans have spent the past two days at Retreat in Orlando, reportedly with Bragg's plans in mind to force the former president to his knees. It is not likely that these GOP retreaters will have the wit to issue a declaration of opposition, signed by all House Republicans, expressing solidarity with the former president in these times of imperiled liberty, and that the false use of "Jan. 6" to end our two-party system must stop.

How long can liberty stand when it is under vicious attack and has but a few defenders?