Watch on Rumble: ‘Lil Wayne mourns the cop who saved his life’

Lil Wayne is considered a legend and icon in hip hop.

Here he is talking warmly about his " Uncle Bobby " a seasoned New Orleans Homicide Detective who saved his life.

This clip is when he received hip hop’s highest award and televised around the world.

What the clip doesn't show is that people in the audience stood up and clapped for this great Police Officer.

More and more people from the other side are coming forward and showing that they don't see Police Officers as their enemy.

Another iconic hip hop artist, Fat Joe went on FOX News and talked about how a Police Officer saved his young Daughter’s life.

When I first came out publicly in support of Law Enforcement, no one else was doing it. It makes me feel good to see things starting to change.

There are active gang members out here in California who don't want members shooting at Police Officers and want the next generation of youngsters to become one. They don't want the next generation banging.

Mainstream media doesn’t want those of us who see the bigger picture to be known. They will only highlight the ones who continue to perpetuate the same old rhetoric about the need for "Police Reform" and other unsound, foolish talk such the Defunding of Law Enforcement.

On the other side of things:

It's also good to see Law Enforcement giving up those miscreants who abuse their authority and make things difficult for the majority of Police Officers who are honest, hardworking people.

I was a victim of such abuse, but didn't allow it to fill me with hatred towards all Police Officers.

RIP Uncle Bobby...

Photo credit: Rumble video screengrab