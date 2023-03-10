Various cults of leftism find well-groomed recruits thanks to the Girl Scouts

It’s springtime, and that means budding flora, fresh morning air, and those cute little girls in their Brownie vests selling my favorite cookie of all time, the Thin Mint. (It’s rather obscene how many of those discs I’ve consumed over the years.)

But, for the third year in a row, I’ll be politely declining the sales pitches and instead, handing the chaperone a homemade flyer with big bold letters across the top that read: “Did You Know? The abortion industry is targeting your little girl through the Girl Scouts.”

The seeping infiltration of leftist ideology into hallowed and wholesome American institutions resulting in their pollution is nothing new, but as cookie season is in full swing, it’s time to remind conservatives why supporting the Girl Scouts of the USA is deeply troublesome at best. The handout I mentioned above includes abbreviated examples (with sources), but below, you can find a expanded list:

GSUSA is leading the charge to groom children for the climate cult.

Last year, GSUSA introduced the “Climate Challenge” patch; the image on the achievement featured a polar bear atop a small chunk of broken-off ice, floating away as a warm-looking sun shined down upon him (her?). To collect the patch, a scout needed to complete ten activities from one of the organization’s guides. The checklist for elementary-aged students begins like this:

Our climate is changing. Carbon and other greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere. This causes hotter summers and warmer winters. Glaciers are melting, changing beaches and shorelines. Animals and plants are losing their habitats. Weather is more extreme with droughts, hurricanes, and blizzards.

The accompanying “resource” document has subtle themes of communist equity throughout, and even covers “climate justice.” It also includes the following passage:

What businesses and governments do makes an even bigger impact. They can find cleaner ways to make and ship products. They can reduce waste and use alternative energies, like electric, solar, or wind. They can make laws and policies about fuel in vehicles, pollution, or carbon limits.

GSUSA is a safe harbor and a breeding ground for leftist sexual ideology.

GSUSA has completely embraced the deviance of the LGBTQ mafia. The organization even has an “LGBTQ+ Pride Month” patch — earning the badge requires the completion of several activities which can include:

Identify five books written by LGBTQ+ authors that you would like to read—and start reading one of them! (All Levels)

Watch Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag - Read Aloud Picture Book on YouTube for free and learn about the history of the rainbow flag. Draw a rainbow flag. (All Levels)

Attend an LGBTQ+ Pride celebration in June with your family or troop. (All Levels)

Notice the “All Levels” in parentheses at the end of the listed options: this includes “Daisies”, or little girls as young as five years old. Oh, and Harvey Milk? Read this blurb from The Federalist:

According to his biographer, Milk would prime troubled, underage boys and young men with booze and drugs, then coerce them into sexual acts. One of his young boyfriends, 25-year-old Jack Lira, was just another ‘young waif with substance-abuse problems’ for Milk to prey on, according to Shilts. The young man hanged himself from Milk’s back porch at the politician’s Henry Street residence in 1978.

A New Hampshire chapter offers an activity that offers this instruction:

Start off the activity by reading the following blurb to the girls: ‘Society favors the idea that gender and sexuality fall into a binary, or two categories. Boy or girl. Straight or not. But human gender and sexuality is better described as a large range (or a rainbow, if you will). Rather than being simply a boy or girl, gender is determined by personal alignment to masculinity, femininity, or androgyny. Someone might identify as a woman, man, neither, or a combination of them. Similarly, sexuality is attraction to masculinity, femininity, or androgyny, and a person can be attracted to one, multiple, or none.’

Additionally — and what I focus on in my simple flyer — GSUSA has an established and cozy relationship with Planned Parenthood, despite their denials. On the group’s FAQ page, you can find this:

Does GSUSA have a relationship with Planned Parenthood? No, Girl Scouts of the USA does not have a relationship or partnership with Planned Parenthood.

See what Kathy Cloninger, former CEO of GSUSA had to say below though:

“We partner with many organizations, we have relationships with...Planned Parenthood organizations across the country to bring information-based, sex-educations programs to girls….”

Interesting.

A few years back, Meghna Gopalan, made headlines as she worked towards the “most prestigious award in Girl Scouting”. Her project? “Reproductive health justice” or what is otherwise known as expanded access to contract killings at the abortuary.

Again, I could go on and on, but you get the point: cute as those little girls are, and tasty as the confections might be, GSUSA is a petri dish of perversion and corruption, and they don’t deserve a dime.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.