UK recklessly sticking a toe across Putin’s nuclear ‘line in the sand’

Has insanity gripped the UK’s Ministry of Defence? What else could explain playing chicken with Putin, a dictator with the world’s largest nuclear arsenal and hypersonic missiles that can’t be intercepted? A man who, if he loses this confrontation, faces prison or death in the face of opponents who are calling for regime change in Russia.

Declassified UK reports:

The UK will send “armour piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium” to Ukraine, for use with the tank squadron donated by the British army. Defence minister Baroness Goldie made the admission yesterday in response to a written parliamentary question from crossbench peer Lord Hylton. Goldie said: “Such rounds are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armoured vehicles.” Russia has previously warned it would regard the use of depleted uranium in Ukraine as a ‘dirty bomb’. Kremlin official Konstantin Gavrilov said in January: “If Kyiv is supplied with such shells for NATO heavy military equipment, we will consider this as the use of dirty nuclear bombs against Russia with all the ensuing consequences.” Depleted uranium rounds have been linked to cancer and birth defects. They were fired extensively by allied forces in Iraq. The rounds are radioactive and scientists believe their toxic effects on human health can continue to be felt long after conflicts have ended. (snip)

And, just to make sure Putin knows he is being pushed into a corner:

A White House spokesperson refused to confirm whether the US was supplying such rounds to Ukraine when asked by a reporter in January.

Vladimir Putin, in the midst of his summit with Xi Jinping, addressed this and made it clear that Russia will retaliate, meaning nuclear escalation may well be upon us:

"UK announced not only the supply of tanks to Ukraine, but also depleted uranium shells. But I would like to note that if all this happens, Russia will have to react accordingly considering the west would be using a weapon with a nuclear component."

[Putin's] defence minister Sergei Shoigu said it put the world “fewer and fewer” steps away from “nuclear collision”.

I am so old that I can recall a bumper sticker widely found on the bumpers of old VW buggies and vans, and the ancient Volvos favored by leftists pushing for (unilateral American) nuclear disarmament: “One nuclear bomb can spoil your whole day.” How ironc that many of these same people, if they are still alive, are cheerleading for (nuclear, inevitably) war with Russia that faces opponents dedicated to "regime change."

