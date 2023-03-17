Twelve reasons things are not going well in America

Anyone paying attention to the news, even if following only mainstream outlets, knows that something is terribly wrong in America. Day by day it becomes more and more evident that a large portion of our citizenry does not comprehend the enormity of the pickle we are in.

Author Yuval Levin opens his 2020 book, A Time To Build, with this observation:

We Americans are living through a social crisis. This is a straightforward fact, and easy to see. And yet part of this crisis, one of its symptoms, is that we can’t seem to get a handle on what it is that’s wrong. It’s sometimes even hard to tell whether the rage, foreboding, a despair that so often shapes the national mood are themselves the essence of the problem or are marks of a deeper dysfunction.

Amen.

Just for amusement, let’s enumerate a few of our tighter tight spots:

1. We are at war with Russia

The Russia/Ukraine war is a proxy war in which the USA supplies the materiel and Ukraine supplies the blood. No wonder Russia has threatened to nuke the West.

2. The War with Russia is Depleting our Arsenal

The Russia/Ukraine war weakens the USA by depleting our arsenal.

3. We have Promised Taiwan to make war with China

Biden has promised to go to war with China to defend Taiwan, even though war games show that, even if China doesn’t win, the U.S. loses..

4. We Are Under ET Surveillance

Since 2014, US military pilots’ encounters with UFOs over US military installations and warships have become so ubiquitous that news has broken out in the MSM beyond the military’s ability to suppress it. Often, these UFO aircraft are so immediately present that they cause near-miss collisions. They also exhibit performance capabilities far beyond that of any earthly craft.

And these UFO crafts are not mere observers. They have disabled American nuclear missiles in their silos and shot down American missiles from the sky.

These UFO crafts are either American, Russian, or Chinese…or they’re actually extraterrestrial.

5. Our Military Strength Is Inadequate

The executive summary of the 2023 Heritage Foundation analysis of American military strength reads as follows:

As currently postured, the U.S. military is at growing risk of not being able to meet the demands of defending America’s vital national interests. It is rated as weak relative to the force needed to defend national interests on a global stage against actual challenges in the world as it is rather than as we wish it were. This is the logical consequence of years of sustained use, underfunding, poorly defined priorities, wildly shifting security policies, exceedingly poor discipline in program execution, and a profound lack of seriousness across the national security establishment even as threats to U.S. interests have surged.

6. Our Electrical Grid is vulnerable to EMP strike

The American electrical grid is vulnerable to an EMP strike, and the states of North Korea, China, Russia and, soon, Iran are capable of delivering such a strike.

7. We are awash With Chinese Agents

In 2018, there were estimated 2.5 million Chinese people in the US. There is a Chinese statute called the National Intelligence law mandating that all Chinese nationals anywhere in the world must obey any orders from Chinese intelligence.

This means that all Chinese nationals, whether tourists or students, anywhere in the world, are statutory spies awaiting orders from home.

8. Our Electrical Grid is vulnerable to shut-down by rifle fire.

Any coordinated group of riflemen (such as thousands of Chinese nationals) with rifles could take down our entire electrical grid.

10. Our Families Are Fractured by the Repeal of Marriage.

Every human being is born into a family, which, being a society with a governance structure, is a polity.

Yuval Levin, in A Time To Build, at p. 138, notes:

Our social order flows out of the basic conditions of how we come into the world, move through it, and depart it, and so unavoidably flows outward from the family. Family is the most primordial, and therefore the most foundational, of the institutions that form a republic.

The family is the core institution of society and the republic, and marriage is the core of the family. When American states in the 1970s adopted the Uniform Dissolution of Marriage Act, they required only one ground for divorce: A husband’s or wife’s sworn oath that “the marriage is irretrievably broken.” Hence marriage, once defined as “one man, one woman, for life,” ceased to exist because the vow “until death do us part” was replaced by “until I change my mind.” The law was billed as “no-fault divorce,” but was, in reality, the repeal of the institution of marriage. The result is that the American family is fractured.

11. Our entire civilization has become infested with the Woke culture.

Every society acts through its institutions. The Woke religion, with doctrines that are absurd hoaxes destroying the economy, family, and Judeo-Christian morality, has infested every institution of our society, including the family, church, schools, colleges, business, local, state, and national government.

12. The 2024 Presidential Election is Already Decided

The Democrat wins!