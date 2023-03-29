Tucker decries ‘trans movement targeting Christians’, FBI denies Nashville terror link as perp’s ‘manifesto’ remains hidden

Last night, Tucker Carlson made a case that the trans movement is targeting Christians, claiming that the two movements are antithetical to each other. “The trans movement is the mirror image of Christianity, and therefore its natural enemy.”

Rush Transcript by Grabien:

Carlson: “The people in charge despise working class whites, but they venerate the trans community. People are just responding to incentives. It’s rational in a way. But that does not explain the anger that we heard in that NPR segment. Why are some trans people so angry, and why do they seem to be mad specifically at traditional Christians? We can’t think of any trans person who’s ever been murdered by a pastor. As far as we know, that has never happened. So, it’s not an actual threat of violence from Christians that’s inspiring some trans people to buy an AR-15. No, it’s got to be more fundamental than that, and it is. The trans movement is the mirror image of Christianity, and therefore its natural enemy. In Christianity, the price of admission is admitting that you’re not God. Christians openly concede that they have no real power over anything, and for that matter, very little personal virtue. They will tell you to your face that they are sinful and helpless and basically absurd. They’re not embarrassed about any of this. They brag about it. ‘That saved a wretch like me’ goes the most famous Christian hymn ever written in English. The trans movement takes the opposite view. Trans ideology claims dominion over nature itself. We can change the identity we were born with, they will tell you with wild-eyed certainty. Christians can never agree with this statement because these are powers they believe God alone possesses. That unwillingness to agree, that failure to acknowledge a trans person’s dominion over nature, incites and enrages some in the trans community. People who believe they are God can’t stand to be reminded that they’re not. So, Christianity and transgender orthodoxy are wholly incompatible theologies. They can never be reconciled. They are on a collision course with each other. One side is likely to draw blood before the other side. That’s what we concluded last week. Yesterday morning, tragically, our fears were confirmed. A self-identified trans person called Audrey Hale committed mass murder at a Christian school in Nashville. Hale burst into a place called the Covenant School and executed three nine-year-olds, as well as three adults. Police have released body cam footage from the end of the massacre. We’re showing you just a small part of it. You can see the rest online if you want. We’re not going to show it because it’s too awful and sad. But what was almost sickening to see in a far more subtle and insidious way was the media coverage of yesterday’s tragedy. Here’s Terry Moran of ABC News, for example, suggesting that Christians were murdered in Tennessee because they infringed on the rights of transgendered people. Watch.”



[Clip starts]

MORAN: “Audrey Hale was a — identified herself as a transgender person. The state of Tennessee earlier this month passed, and the governor signed a bill, that banned transgender medical care for minors, as well as a law that prohibited adult entertainment, including male and female impersonators after a series of drag show controversies in that state.”

[Clip ends]



Carlson: “The state of Tennessee bans the sexual mutilation of children, children get shot to death in a school. It’s cause and effect. That’s what ABC News is telling you. That’s not far from justifying mass murder, but others took the next step. A group called the Trans Resistance Network said that the shooter’s death was a complex tragedy that resulted from ‘anti-trans bias.’ The Hershey Chocolate Company’s new trans spokesman, meanwhile, someone called Fae Johnsone, posted messages after the shooting complaining about ‘trans misogyny.’ In Canada, a taxpayer-funded trans rights organization put out a statement that ignored the murder of the children in Nashville entirely and instead claimed that there has been an ‘exponential rise in anti-trans violence.’ That is a lie. It’s a provable lie, and, in fact, the opposite is true. We seem to be watching the rise of trans terrorism. The man who tried to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after the repeal of Roe v. Wade, identified as a ‘trans gamer girl.’ The man who shot up a nightclub in Colorado this past November and murdered five people identified as non-binary, and now this and there could be more.”

As Luke Rosiak reports for the Daily Wire, the FBI is not treating the Nashville massacre as domestic terrorism:

The FBI’s definition of domestic terrorism is “Violent, criminal acts committed by individuals and/or groups to further ideological goals stemming from domestic influences, such as those of a political, religious, social, racial, or environmental nature.” The shooter was a 28-year-old woman who identified as a man and was a former student at the Christian elementary school. Although transgender activists have complained of recent actions by the Tennessee legislature relating to transgender youth, police have not divulged a motive in the attack. The shooter had a “manifesto,” police said, though its contents have not been released. “If it was terrorism, we would have federal jurisdiction. Given that Nashville metro is leading the investigation, I think you can take a lot from that,” Elizabeth Clement-Webb, a spokesperson for the Memphis Field Office of the FBI — which includes Nashville — told The Daily Wire.

I hope that the Nashville Metro Police, who have distinguished themselves with bravery and apparently excellent training, will release the manifesto, even though I generally decry paying too much attention to the motivations of mass murderers. We do have to know if this was a terror attack, and there MAY be evidence of that in the manifesto.

Matt Walsh tweets that LGBTQ forces are fighting release of the manifesto.

LGBT groups are now actively trying to prevent the release of the trans terrorist manifesto. They don't want anyone to know how their rhetoric is radicalizing people. This is exactly why the manifesto must be released, and it must be released now. https://t.co/KVXfs9aNcD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 28, 2023

Tucker makes the case for release in light of the Antifa-planned Day of rans Vengeance:

Rush transcript via Grabien:

Carlson: “And now this and there could be more. Antifa has announced this coming Saturday is the Trans Day of Vengeance. Vengeance for what? That’s not explained, but the suggestion is there will be violence in Washington this weekend. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted about this today, because if there is a day of vengeance coming, the rest of us should probably know about it, and for doing so immediately had her official congressional Twitter account suspended. You’re not supposed to talk about any of this, apparently, and the authorities in Nashville certainly are not planning to talk about it. They’re doing their best not to. Here’s the police chief of Nashville explaining that while he’s happy to talk about the shooter’s guns, he’s not going to tell you anything about the shooter’s motives. Watch.”



[Clip starts]

Drake: “So, in the manifesto, there’s several different writings about other locations. There were locations — there was talks about the school. There was a map of the school, a drawing of how potentially she would enter and the assaults that would take place. There’s quite a bit of writing to it. I have not read the whole — the entire manifesto. Our team and the FBI has been working on this.”

[Clip ends]



Carlson: “Well, that’s interesting. Within what seemed like minutes, we saw pictures of the rifles and the pistol. We now have horrifying body cam footage from within the school — so unsettling, we’re not going to show it to you — but somehow we can’t see the manifesto in which the killer explains why she killed. Why is that? It’s not accidental. Well, you know exactly why it is. Because it would make the obvious undeniable. The trans movement is targeting Christians, including with violence. Most Christian leaders in this country don’t want to admit that. Admitting it might force them to take deeply unfashionable positions, but it is true and anyone who’s paying attention knows that it’s true. And so, like most true things at this point, it is officially suppressed.”

There is a wild card in this situation that also suggests that release of the manifesto is necessary. This Twitter thread from an account called “The Right Side of History” claims that Covenant Church was “at the center of a complex child sexual abuse scandal from 2002-2012.”

I have no idea if there is any merit to these claims. And even if there were, it does not justify in any way the slaughter that took place. But the public needs to know what is going on.

