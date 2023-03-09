Tucker Carlson now is a target for challenging the Democrat groupthink

In recent days, Tucker Carlson presented facts about occurrences on January 6th, 2021, in and around the Capitol building that debunked the spurious Democrat narrative of a “deadly insurrection” by Trump supporters.

The “deadly insurrection” claim was and is being used to target civilians and subject them to draconian punishment when the severest penalty they actually deserved for their actions on January 6th was a small fine or community service.

Biden's DOJ says over 1,000 people have been arrested for the “insurrection.” Most of them were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building.

More than 300 were charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees. More than 100 were charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to a police officer. The federal authorities are hoping that these draconian punishments serve as a warning and deterrent against any further demonstrations or protests in favor of President Trump.

This “insurrection” narrative is being used to brand other dissenting citizens as domestic terrorists or violent White nationalists and target them.

The goal is to outlaw political opposition.

The “insurrection” claim was, is, and will be used to target President Trump. They will place impediments to Trump’s campaign for 2024 and hope they can end it. All through the campaign and during the debates the narrative will be used to force Trump on the defensive. The narrative will be used to possibly indict Trump in the hope that voters are turned off by the drama.

If and when Trump wins again in 2024, they will use the narrative as an excuse to limit his power and authority as president. If the Democrats retake the House in 2024, there could be another January 6th probe that could hang like a sword over the second Trump presidency.

The Biden presidency has been a total catastrophe and the Democrats know it. Biden’s misgovernance has caused an uncontrolled influx of illegal aliens, record-breaking inflation, a fragile economy, a crime wave, and unprecedented violations of seemingly inviolable norms in conduct and practice.

Globally, Biden has weakened the US due to his catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan. It doubtlessly emboldened Putin to intervene in Ukraine. The war continues to rage, and Biden has dispatched over $111 billion with the approval of both Republicans and Democrats.

Exploiting voters’ fear by peddling the “insurrection” narrative and claiming Trump will be a dictator is the only way the Democrats can secure votes. If the insurrection is debunked, they have nothing. This is why the Democrats and establishment Republicans are demanding that Carlson be prevented from airing further episodes on the January 6th footage and that Carlson be sacked.

YouTube screengrab

If facts were on their side, they would not have restricted access to 40,000 hours of security camera footage from the Capitol Building.

If facts were on their side, footage of Officer Sicknick being bludgeoned to death by Trump supporters and the ‘QAnon Shaman’ being violent would have been played on every mainstream news channel.

Biden’s DOJ is claiming that about 140 police officers were assaulted that day. If that were true, footage of Trump supporters beating up policemen would have been made public.

The footage would have been used during the January 6 show trial.

If facts were on their side, those demanding Tucker’s sacking would have appeared on his program and demonstrated how his claims are incorrect.

But nothing of the kind occurred.

Since they cannot counter Carlson with facts, they want to silence him in order that their disinformation campaign is unconditionally believed.

Tucker is clearly a target

A series of private text messages allegedly from Carlson was released by Dominion Voting Systems as part of their $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News. In a text message on January 4, 2021, Carlson allegedly expressed an intense dislike for President Trump and claims to be “close to being able to ignore Trump most nights”

Carlson allegedly made disparaging claims about the Trump presidency overall.

In another text exchange, Carlson allegedly agreed with Trump that there was fraud in the 2020 elections, but added Trump and the lawyers who allied themselves with him — Lin Wood and Sidney Powell — had "discredited their own case."

So, what do we make of these texts?

Is this a case of dual standards?

Not exactly!

Unlike Sean Hannity or Rush Limbaugh or others, Carlson has never claimed to be a personal fan of Trump.

Carlson has on various occasions branded Trump as a buffoon and even vulgar. and has been critical of the Trump Presidency on various occasions. So, his anti-Trump texts are not a surprise.

Carlson is undeniably a supporter of the causes that Trump stands for. He has openly acknowledged that Trump's questions challenging the purpose of NATO after the Cold War, opened his eyes.

There are many such Trump supporters who don't always support Trump’s statements or humor but support the MAGA agenda and the fact that Trump is a rare Republican who gives it as good as he gets.

What about Carlson’s texts on Trump’s lawyers had "discredited their own case”?

On November 19, 2020, Carlson grilled Sidney Powell regarding her claims on his show and by November 22, 2020, the Trump team had cut ties with Powell.

Beyond the specifics of the text, we must understand that text messages or chats are informal and cannot always be regarded as personal verdicts about any issue. People often vent out with friends via text messages or chat, it could also be exaggerations in jest and visceral reactions emanating from frustration or anger. Keep in mind that, at the time, face-to-face interactions were rare due to Covid fears, so texts were used for communications that under normal circumstances would have taken place in office hallways, on the set, or in personal offices. These casual interactions would have left no discoverable traces for the lawyers to get their hands on.

The release of these texts must be seen as a violation of Carlson’s privacy.

The goal behind the amplification of these texts is to give the impression that Carlson is a conman who doesn’t really believe the claims he is making on his show, that he is just doing it for ratings or financial gain, or political clout.

If fame, financial gain, or clout were all that Carlson cared for, he is smart enough to know that claiming to be liberal and defending the Democrat groupthink is much safer and lucrative.

But instead, he is challenging the groupthink -- for which he has become a target.

It would not be wrong to assume that various government agencies are scouring through Carlson’s past.

Perhaps they will scrutinize Carlson’s financial records and find some impropriety. Perhaps his personal behavior is examined – if he has lost his temper with a colleague or if he has told a slightly off-color joke to a female colleague, it will all be made public. They could claim any or all varieties of bigotry.

Perhaps they find a jealous former colleague or a disgruntled former subordinate who not only sings but composes for the right price.

The goal will be to force Carlson out.

They successfully managed to force Bill O’Reilly and Eric Bolling from Fox News. They tried to do the same with Sean Hannity but failed.

They tried it before with Carlson but failed; they could try it again.

This once again is a reminder of how far the nation has moved from what the founding fathers had envisioned.