Trump said ‘yes’ so we have to say ‘no’

The latest episode of Trump Derangement Syndrome comes from CNN. It turns out that they positioned their coverage of the "Lab Leak" to go against President Trump. This is the story:

In recent days, the theory that COVID originated from a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology has been embraced by FBI Director Christopher Wray and a bombshell report indicated that the U.S. Energy Department believes the virus likely started in the lab, a sentiment expressed by top Trump administration officials nearly from the outset. But in the early months of the pandemic, then-CNN president Jeff Zucker would not allow his network to chase down the lab-leak story because he believed it was a "Trump talking point," according to a well-placed CNN insider.

Yes, President Trump was a racist, or so we heard, for suggesting that it was a leak, intentional or accidental.

Back in the summer of 2020, when schools were closed, baseball games were played before empty stadia and masks were required, I remember talking about the lab leak. My initial reaction was to consider it plausible, not because I'm a scientist but because I don't trust the Chinese government. In other words, the idea that communist China was working on a virus to kill people was a possibility for me. At the very least, it was something to consider rather than discount because we don't like Trump.

China will never allow the world to do an investigation of what happened at that lab. So maybe we need a President who will confront them and demand some reparations for the deaths and damage they did to the rest of us. We need such a president, but we don't have that president in "Scranton-then, now-San Francisco Joe" or the Laughing Lady in waiting.

