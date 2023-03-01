Trudeau's government calls for euthanasia program to 'treat' children with naysaying parents

Treat human life as anything less than sacred, and humanity is rapidly dehumanized.

Canada's MAiD, like all medical homicide programs, is the metaphorical foot in the door, an obstinate wedge, breaking the seal of a once-closed divider. Or we call it what it is (genocide), and MAiD is like an axe-wielding Jack Nicholson in The Shining.

For context, in 2016, the year "assisted suicide" became legal, the number of MAiD deaths was 1,018. Five years later, the 2021 data showed that number at 10,064. This is a rounded 889% increase. (This datum hails from a government report on the program, which can be accessed here.) But there was also something else that stood out about the 2021 tally, entirely unsettling: it was the first year that MAiD executioners were legally permitted to kill those whose death was not likely to occur in the "foreseeable" future. They label this group as "non-RFND." In 2021, those deaths accounted for 2.2% of the total number.

Two days ago, Harbingers Daily published a report by David Fiorazo, which opened with this passage:

A Canadian Parliamentary committee is recommending lawmakers legalize euthanasia for sick and disabled children or those in Canada's child welfare system. They think those whose deaths are what they consider "reasonably foreseeable" should be able to end their own lives. Even more horrific is the fact they want children to make the decision without parental consent.

So, if we are to take any cues from historical precedent, we know that if passed, we've got about five years until leftist lawmakers legalize the murders of children without a "reasonably foreseeable" death, even if (and when) the youngins lack parental consent. Seeing as mainstream American leftism is not yet there, I'd love to have a groupthink Democrat with a moral superiority complex explain how it would "never" go that far here, then start the timer and watch in real time as the left drifts farther and farther left.

LifeNews pulled an excerpt from the lawmakers' report, which noted that the government and colluding medical establishment should consult the parents of the potential minor MAiD candidate "where appropriate," but "ultimately", the child knows best. See the text below:

That the Government of Canada establish a requirement that, where appropriate, the parents or guardians of a mature minor be consulted in the course of the assessment process for MAID, but that the will of a minor who is found to have the requisite decision-making capacity ultimately take priority.

From Thomas Paine's best known work, "Common Sense":

Some writers have so confounded society with government, as to leave little or no distinction between them; whereas they are not only different, but have different origins. Society is produced by our wants, and government by our wickedness; the former promote our happiness positively by uniting our affections, the latter negatively by restraining our vices. The one encourages intercourse, the other creates distinctions. The first is a patron, the last a punisher. Society in every state is a blessing, but Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil; in its worst state an intolerable one[.]

Undoubtedly, we find ourselves afflicted by governments operating in their worst state, evidenced by the resolute push toward genocide, due in no small part to leftists and their psychopathic ideas. Without fail, the medical establishments of the Western world welcome in leftism, which ushers in eugenics and eventually state-sponsored murder.

Gee, if only we had historical examples to which we could refer...

