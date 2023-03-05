TransWomenAreConMen goes viral after Hershey allows a man to take the place of a woman

Last Wednesday marked day one of Women’s History Month, an annual occasion described by the official website as a “national celebration” to commend the value and contributions of the female sex upon society. In the movement’s own words:

Since 1995, presidents have issued a series of annual proclamations designating the month of March as ‘Women’s History Month.’ These proclamations celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields.

Well, welcome to a modern and Orwellian America, where a jabbering Supreme Court justice infamously couldn’t define “woman” and intact males eclipse and dominate real women in every sector, every day: competitive sports, beauty pageants, magazine covers, advertising campaigns, government posts, etc. You name it, and men in drag are there, overshadowing their female counterparts by leaps and bounds. Didn’t you ever hear that joke about when Glamour magazine bequeathed former Olympian Bruce Jenner with a “Woman of the Year” award? It went a little something like this: “Just to prove men are better at everything, it took a man to win a women’s achievement award.”

There appears to be a competition between candy corporations, as they vie for the title of “most woke” — last year M&Ms introduced their new “spokescandy” named Purple. Per CNN:

Candy maker Mars announced that the limited edition all-female pack will include only Purple, Brown and Green — the candy’s trio of female characters, who are upside-down on the package — to ‘celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo.’

Now, Hershey is going balls (literally) to the wall, and in honor of female fortitude, the company has decided to highlight a man who goes by the name Fae Johnstone. See the clip below:

.@Hersheys is putting the face of a trans-"woman" on chocolate bar wrappers with "HerShe" highlighted in honor of international women's day.

Hershey's is erasing women.

In response, #TransWomenAreConMen and #WomanFace (a play on blackface) are going viral; read some of the most scorching comments below:

I supported trans women with open arms until they started telling me what being ‘a real women’ is… you don’t get to come into MY community and try and mansplain womanhood to me. 🤦🏼‍♀️ #TransWomenAreConMen — Freedom2022 (@Shaybea5) February 22, 2023

If a white person wore blackface they wouldn't be considered black, they'd be seen as outrageously offensive. But if a man dresses like a woman, society is expected to recognize him as such, instead of finding him equally outrageously offensive. #TransWomenAreConMen #WomanFace — Christy Waters (@ThatChristyChic) March 4, 2023

Not video game related, but...



There's an attack against WOMEN and as a man I just can't ignore that. Men in disguise are taking over, and somehow they are allowed to get away with it.



A woman is not a suit you put on.



Being silent is supporting the lie.#TransWomenAreConMen pic.twitter.com/f1oElxgmx2 — Falco X (@Falco_X) March 4, 2023

Now, the erasure of women and our uniqueness isn’t funny, but in a hilarious turn of events, an anti-woke company known as Jeremy’s Razors branched out into...Jeremy’s Chocolates. (You’re going to enjoy this.)

From the video caption:

Yes, it’s real. We have two kinds: HeHim and SheHer. One of them has nuts. If you need me to tell you which one, keep buying Hershey's. But if you know what a woman is and love chocolate, go to: http://ihatehersheys.com[.]

It only makes sense right?

Also, 1995 wasn’t that long ago…. My oh my how rapidly things deteriorate with leftists running the (drag) show.

