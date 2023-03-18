The press has itself to blame

A funny thing happened at the daily White House press briefing. Here is the story:

Frustration over the top among the White House press. They say President Biden has a long pattern of refusing to answer their questions. I mean, this is their job every day. They show up to ask him questions. Here he is ignoring them again during his meeting with the Irish Prime Minister. So when he doesn't do the walkaway, you just get the lifted eyebrow. He's not going to take a question, no. They're investigating his family members for sketchy business dealings with China. But just yesterday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre promised this time, today would be different.

But it won't be different. Why should it be different?

Back in the election of 2020, the media allowed Mr. Biden to run a basement campaign because of COVID. It was more than that. It was a campaign of doing interviews with selected and friendly reporters. For example, did Mr. Biden do an interview with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday? Wallace always did good, strong interviews and asked good questions. The media participated in keeping the candidate from answering the kinds of questions they were always showering Mr. Trump with.

Why doesn't President Biden take their questions today? He never did, and that's why he walks away each time. Honestly, he thinks they are in the tank for him, and that's the way it is, as a famous nightly news host used to say.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.